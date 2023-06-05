Precision Pollination Leader BeeHero Welcomes Kevin Murphy to Board of Directors

The former Driscoll's CEO and longtime agriculture veteran joins BeeHero's Board of Directors to support the company's continued innovation and market growth

FRESNO, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeHero , the pioneer of data-driven precision pollination, announced today the appointment of Kevin Murphy to its Board of Directors. Murphy brings with him a wealth of experience in agriculture and business as well as a deep understanding of the critical role of precision pollination in the agricultural supply chain.

As the former President and CEO of Driscoll's, the world's largest fresh berry company, Kevin will provide invaluable expertise to BeeHero's board. He has over 30 years of experience in agriculture and business strategy and operations, including having previously served as President and CEO of Capurro Farms, which culminated in the merger of the company with Growers Express, as well as in various operations, production and marketing roles at Fresh Express from its early inception to its acquisition.

"Kevin has an impressive track record of success in the agriculture industry, and we are honored to have him join our team," said Omer Davidi, CEO and Co-Founder of BeeHero. "His boundless experience coupled with his dedication to optimizing operations will support us on our mission to revolutionize pollination practices to secure the future of global food production."

As a member of BeeHero's Board of Directors, Murphy will lend his expertise to strategic decision-making, contribute to the company's growth trajectory and operations, and help foster partnerships within the agricultural industry.

"I am thrilled to join BeeHero's Board of Directors and work alongside a team that is driving transformative change in the agriculture industry," said Murphy. "BeeHero's groundbreaking technology has the potential to transform the way we approach pollination, ensuring the sustainability and resilience of our food supply. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help BeeHero achieve its goals and make a lasting impact on the future of agriculture and the world we live in."

BeeHero has gained recognition for its innovative approach to precision pollination, leveraging AI and data analytics as well as low-cost, in-hive IoT sensors to optimize pollination services for beekeepers and growers worldwide. By monitoring colony health and honeybee activity patterns, BeeHero's platform provides real-time, actionable insights to improve bee colony welfare and pollination efficiency. The company recently introduced its Healthy Hive Score metrics for measuring bee health and promoting sustainable precision pollination and was named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 List.

For more information about BeeHero and its innovative approach to Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS), please visit the company's website at https://www.beehero.io/.

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and low-cost IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) results in better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. Their precision pollination solution is rapidly evolving into the backbone of the data-driven approach needed to build a resilient and future-proof sustainable agriculture ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Palo Alto, California and R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Media Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

[email protected]

US: +1 323 283 8176

UK: +44 203 807 4482

IL: +972 53 820 2606

SOURCE BeeHero