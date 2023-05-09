Precision Swine Farming Market worth $711 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Precision Swine Farming Market is projected to reach USD 711 million by 2028 from USD 418 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for precision swine farming by software offering is experiencing growth due to the need for efficient data management and analysis in managing large numbers of pigs as there has been a surge in demand for pork products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134012410

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Swine Farming Market"

174 – Tables

50 – Figures

231 – Pages

Demand for needle-free injection systems by hardware offering drive the market due to the reduced risk of infection

The precision swine farming market is experiencing an increasing demand for needle-free injection systems. This can be attributed to the numerous advantages they offer, such as the reduction of infection risk and improved animal welfare. The use of needle-free injection systems can significantly reduce the risk of infection for both animals and workers by eliminating the possibility of needlestick injuries. This, in turn, can ensure the safety and health of livestock, while also safeguarding the health of workers. Moreover, needle-free injection systems also offer an array of benefits in terms of animal welfare. Traditional injection methods can be painful and stressful for animals, leading to a decrease in productivity. Needle-free injection systems alleviate the pain and stress associated with traditional injection methods, thereby ensuring the well-being of livestock.

By application, swine identification and tracking category hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Swine identification and tracking systems are increasingly in demand in the precision swine farming market. The technology provides crucial data for farmers to monitor individual pigs, optimize growth, and track their health status. With information on each pig's feed intake, weight gain, and behavior, farmers can adjust their management practices to ensure that every pig receives the appropriate level of care, improving efficiency and yield. This technology also helps prevent disease outbreaks by quickly identifying and isolating sick pigs, reducing the risk of spreading disease to healthy ones and minimizing the need for antibiotics. Swine identification and tracking systems also aid farmers in complying with regulatory requirements related to food safety and animal welfare. By keeping accurate records of pig movement, feed intake, and medication history, farmers can demonstrate their adherence to regulatory authorities, increasing credibility and avoiding penalties.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134012410

Europe is projected to be the dominant region in the precision swine farming market

Europe holds the largest share in the precision swine farming market due to several factors, including a shortage of labor and an aging population, as well as a growing focus on sustainable pork production and an increasing demand for efficiency and productivity in swine farming. In response to the labor shortage and aging population, European farmers have been investing in precision farming technologies, which help to increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the need for manual labor. Additionally, the focus on sustainable pork production has driven the adoption of precision swine farming practices, as these technologies enable better resource management, waste reduction, and animal welfare. Furthermore, the increasing demand for efficiency and production has further contributed to Europe's dominance in the precision swine farming market. Precision farming technologies allow for real-time monitoring and timely interventions, leading to improved growth rates and profitability.

The key players in this market include Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), CTB, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. (US), Guangzhou Yingzi Technology Co, Ltd. (China), Hotraco (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech BV (Netherlands), AcuShot Needle Free (Canada), Pulse NeedleFree Systems (US), Henke Sass Wolf GmbH (Germany), Big Dutchman (Germany), EN-CO Software Zrt (Hungary), Luda Farm AB (Sweden), AGCO Corporation (US) and Microfan (Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the precision swine farming market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Request a Customized Solution Tailored to your Specific Business Needs: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=134012410

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Feed and Animal Nutrition Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming & Feeding, Monitoring & Scouting, and Marketing & Demand Generation), Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid), Facility Type, Component, Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers & Ornamentals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026

Regenerative Agriculture Market by Practice (Aquaculture, Agroecology, Agroforestry, Biochar & Terra Preta, Holistically Managed Grazing, No-Till & Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Harvest Market by Site of Operation (On-field, Greenhouse, Indoor), Component (Harvesting Robots, Automation & Control Systems, Imaging Systems, Sensors, Software), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-swine-farming-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/precision-swine-farming.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets