Precision X-Ray, Inc. Receives Quality ISO 9001:2015 and Environmental ISO 14001:2015 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Excellence

MADISON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision X-Ray, Inc. ("Precision"), a trailblazer in cabinet X-Ray irradiators, proudly announces earning Quality ISO 9001:2015 and Environmental ISO 14001:2015 certifications from TUV Rheinland of North America, a worldwide leader in independent quality management systems.

This prestigious certification highlights Precision's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class products and services, ensuring customer satisfaction in every aspect of our operations. Adhering to the stringent standards set by our newly obtained certifications, we further solidify our dedication to quality excellence.

Additionally, our organization has effectively met the environmental standard, demonstrating our proactive efforts to reduce environmental impact, comply with relevant requirements, and achieve our environmental goals. We are firmly committed to decreasing our ecological footprint and contributing to a sustainable future.

"We are proud to have attained certification for both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015," says Quality and Environmental Manager, Cathy Baker, "The pathway to certification has not only strengthened our processes but has also reaffirmed our commitment to providing the highest standard of service and to always focus on leaving the environment better with our efforts."

As we mark this significant milestone, we reassert our pledge to furnish our customers, partners, and team members with unparalleled products and services that consistently surpass expectations. This achievement serves as tangible evidence of our enduring commitment to quality, reliability, environmental stewardship, and customer contentment.

About Precision

Headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, Precision X-Ray, Inc. is the largest dedicated manufacturer of cabinet X-ray irradiation systems, providing safe, reliable, and reproducible results. Since the turn of the century, we have continued to provide thousands of partners worldwide with products that lead to technological innovation in commercial, agricultural, and academic irradiation treatment fields.

Our mission is to innovate and develop next-generation X-ray technology to inspire new and daring research in the global fight against disease and other critical, multi-industry applications in various emerging fields.

For more information about Precision products and services, please visit precisionxray.com or contact Debra Peris, Marketing Manager, at [email protected].

SOURCE Precision X-Ray, Inc.