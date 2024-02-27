Precision X-Ray, Inc. Receives Quality ISO 9001:2015 and Environmental ISO 14001:2015 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Excellence

News provided by

Precision X-Ray, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

MADISON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision X-Ray, Inc. ("Precision"), a trailblazer in cabinet X-Ray irradiators, proudly announces earning Quality ISO 9001:2015 and Environmental ISO 14001:2015 certifications from TUV Rheinland of North America, a worldwide leader in independent quality management systems.

This prestigious certification highlights Precision's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class products and services, ensuring customer satisfaction in every aspect of our operations. Adhering to the stringent standards set by our newly obtained certifications, we further solidify our dedication to quality excellence.

Additionally, our organization has effectively met the environmental standard, demonstrating our proactive efforts to reduce environmental impact, comply with relevant requirements, and achieve our environmental goals. We are firmly committed to decreasing our ecological footprint and contributing to a sustainable future.

"We are proud to have attained certification for both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015," says Quality and Environmental Manager, Cathy Baker, "The pathway to certification has not only strengthened our processes but has also reaffirmed our commitment to providing the highest standard of service and to always focus on leaving the environment better with our efforts."

As we mark this significant milestone, we reassert our pledge to furnish our customers, partners, and team members with unparalleled products and services that consistently surpass expectations. This achievement serves as tangible evidence of our enduring commitment to quality, reliability, environmental stewardship, and customer contentment.

About Precision

Headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, Precision X-Ray, Inc. is the largest dedicated manufacturer of cabinet X-ray irradiation systems, providing safe, reliable, and reproducible results. Since the turn of the century, we have continued to provide thousands of partners worldwide with products that lead to technological innovation in commercial, agricultural, and academic irradiation treatment fields.

Our mission is to innovate and develop next-generation X-ray technology to inspire new and daring research in the global fight against disease and other critical, multi-industry applications in various emerging fields.

For more information about Precision products and services, please visit precisionxray.com or contact Debra Peris, Marketing Manager, at [email protected].

SOURCE Precision X-Ray, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.