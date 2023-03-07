PrecisionOS Revolutionizes Orthopedic Residency Education with Immersive Virtual Reality Surgical Curriculum

A Group of North American Surgeons Align PrecisionOS Modules with ACGME and CanMEDs Framework.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS®, a leading medical education simulation provider announced today a novel virtual reality curriculum for orthopedic training. The company has put together an extensive guide aimed at all residency programs in North America and beyond. The curriculum, compiled through consultation and input from a number of surgeon educators, is set to augment the way surgical residents are trained while making it not only relevant, but support skill acquisition and benchmarks in surgical training.

"This virtual reality curriculum represents a true game-changer in surgical education," said Dr. Peter Ferguson, Albert and Temmy Latner Chair of the Division of Orthopedics, Department of Surgery, University of Toronto. "It follows the framework of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) and allows residents to experience highly realistic and immersive simulations of surgical procedures in a safe and controlled environment. This will now provide them with a guide and level of training that was previously unattainable with traditional methods."

"To truly harness the power of VR, we needed to offer a guide on how to seamlessly integrate VR within academic programs," said Danny P. Goel, MD, CEO of PrecisionOS. "This curriculum covers all orthopedic disciplines and provides learners with relevant and actionable data to becoming an integral part of their current educational pathway, understanding when to use which medical devices all while enhancing performance in the operating room."

"I have been impressed with the effort and dedication to resident education during the development and expansion of the PrecisionOS system. Precision's new curriculum is based on sound educational principals and provides a roadmap for steps to integrate modules into training programs with a view to augment skills training of our residents," said Dr. Larry Marsh, MD, Department Head, Professor and Carroll B Larson Chair of the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

This virtual reality curriculum is now available for all orthopedic surgical residency programs in North America and will be released at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in Las Vegas March 7-11, 2023. With over 60 residency and fellowship programs on the platform, the company will be adding significantly more content to the curriculum over the coming months. Program directors and residents can find more information and request access to the curriculum here.

