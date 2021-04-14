PRECISIONvalue Adds Oncology Practice Veteran Christy Banach to Elevate and Evolve Market-Leading Access Experience Team

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONvalue, a Precision Value & Health team, today announced the further strategic expansion of its Access Experience Team (AET), a specialized group of former access decision markers, with the addition of Christy Banach. Christy's deep oncology practice background bolsters Precison's ability to futher drive strategic and implementation support related to real-time experiences being managed at the point of patient care within oncology practices.

To address the dynamic market access landscape, Precision has assembled the AET, an industry-leading group of 25+ former market access decision makers. As day-to-day leaders in access decision-making roles, AET members have an intimate understanding of the evolving drug marketplace and strong ties to their current industry. From this nuanced understanding of how market access stakeholders measure value and the supporting evidence, the AET works across Precision Value & Health to help dozens of clients secure desired levels of market access for their medical innovations.

Ms. Banach joins the AET with more than 19+ years of oncology experience within revenue cycle and patient financial services at Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS), a 200-physician practice, where she was department lead through planning and go-live activities for more than 35 Florida-based practice acquisitions. While at FCS, Christy also held a dual role at American Oncology Network, where she served as director of financial services, responsible for department startup, financial operations counseling, transition planning, and go-live activities for out-of-state practice acquisitions. In her dual roles, Christy partnered with multiple stakeholders and led direct oversight of financial counseling, insurance verification, utilization management, and patient collections teams.

Commenting on the hiring of Ms. Banach, PRECISIONvalue Co-President Kelly Wilder commented, "Christy will make an immediate impact to clients through her extensive knowledge of oncology practice operations and help Precision futher bridge the gap between the critical economic considerations for market access to the humanistic care components of patient support and engagement. Christy's experience further solidifies Precision's market leadership position to establish the value of life science innovations, expand global market access for patients, and ultimately help improve health outcomes."

About Precision for Value (PRECISIONvalue)

PRECISIONvalue is a healthcare agency solely focused on optimizing market access, with an unparalleled team of experts experienced in supporting access goals. Along with our process-driven approach, PRECISIONvalue maintains a culture of partnership and accountability, resulting in superior work quality and seamless integration, making the agency uniquely qualified to support pharmaceutical and life science innovators in delivering improved health outcomes for patients.

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit: www.precisionvaluehealth.com

