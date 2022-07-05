Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services Global Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Top 11 CROS, Frontage Labs, Laboratory Corporation of America & Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the global preclinical research outsourcing services market, along with all major global preclinical CRO companies. The total preclinical research outsourcing services market is segmented globally and by geographic regions. The service areas provided by preclinical CROs are extensively covered as well.

The outsourcing service providers/CROs market continues to exhibit significant growth, largely attributed to increased demand for services in clinical trials including preclinical research. The proliferation of therapies for orphan drugs and precision-based medicines, preclinical and clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex, which is driving demand for sophisticated outsourcing partners with expertise in preclinical services, disease registries, real world evidence, medical affairs and risk-based monitoring. Expanding service offerings and capabilities remain a predominant strategy among CROs.

Outsourcing preclinical services of the drug discovery and development process offers the pharmaceutical industry a wide range of opportunities to develop and commercialize, innovative methods and technologies. Outsourcing is an attractive approach for investigations that are too complex, too expensive, and too lengthy otherwise to be conducted in-house.

In previous times, outsourcing was seen as a short-term strategy for demand realization. Now, it is considered as the key lever for the core competencies to increase performance in pharmaceutical research. Outsourcing can positively impact research performance because it lowers the cost and time associated with new innovations.



Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for preclinical research outsourcing services

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global market size for preclinical research outsourcing services, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by functional services and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market demand

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Regulatory structure for preclinical research studies in the pharmaceuticals industry, marketed and pipeline products, pricing and reimbursement structure, and major developments influencing the progress of this market

Detailed analysis on the strength, weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the global preclinical research outsourcing services market

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, increasing investments on R&D activities, current pharma/CRO contracts and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

There are two ways to outsource services:

Full vertical integration, which maximizes operations conducted in-house.

Virtual operations, which relates to full outsourcing and where all operations are methodically outsourced to third parties.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising R&D Investment



Growth in Outsourcing of Non-Core Function



CROS Add Efficiency

Market Restraints

Challenges in Preclinical Research Outsourcing



Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Opportunities

Growing Opportunities in Asia-Pacific



Inorganic Strategies



Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19



Chapter 5 Global Market Overview

Preclinical Process Overview

Market for Drug Substance/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing for Drug Development

Manufacturers

Market Estimate for Outsourcing Api Manufacturing for Drug Development

Formulation and Dosage Design Outsourcing Services

Companies

Market Overview and Estimates for Outsourcing of Formulation Development

Analytical/Bioanalytical Methods Development, Validation and Testing

Analytical Methods Development

Analytical Methods Validation, Verification and Qualification

Analytical Testing Method Development and Validation Market Landscape and Estimates

Companies/Providers

Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology Outsourcing

Companies/Providers

Market Estimates: Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology Outsourcing Services

Preclinical Stage Outsourcing Services

Cros and Preclinical Research Outsourcing

Contract Manufacturing

Contract Research

Chapter 6 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Functional Service

Discovery Services

Chemistry

Bioanalysis

Toxicology

Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Current Pharma/Cro Contracts

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Swot Analysis

Strengths of the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services

Challenges Within the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services

Opportunities in the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services

Threats to the Global Market for Preclinical Research Outsourcing Services

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Top 11 CROS

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Frontage Labs

Icon

Iqvia

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medpace

SGS Sa

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

