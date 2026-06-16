Precoro Completes the Procure-to-Pay Loop with Integrated Payment Automation Powered by Stripe

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precoro, an AI-powered procurement centralization and automation platform, announced the launch of Precoro Payments, a new capability that allows finance teams to pay invoices directly inside the procurement workflow.

The release closes a long-standing gap between invoice approval and payment execution — a stage where many finance teams still rely on manual data entry, external banking portals, and disconnected ERP updates.

Precoro Payments, built in partnership with Stripe are now available!

With Precoro Payments, users can initiate ACH, same-day ACH, wire, and international invoice payments directly from approved invoices, with all payment data automatically synced to ERP systems.

"Finance teams shouldn't have to bridge the gap between invoice processing and payment execution with manual steps or fragmented systems," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. "Precoro now connects the entire flow, from AI-powered invoice capture and PO matching through approval and into payment. Our goal is simple: fewer handoffs, fewer delays, and a process teams can actually trust day to day."

Total control over the AP lifecycle

Payment automation is the final crucial step in Precoro's accounts payable processing, which also includes:

AI-powered invoice capture

AI invoice-to-PO matching

Configurable approval routing

ERP synchronization in real time

Together with upstream procurement controls, these capabilities create a continuous P2P flow with no manual handoffs between initial request and payment execution.

How Precoro Payments work

Precoro Payments, built in partnership with Stripe, removes the need for finance teams to switch systems or re-enter data after invoice approval.

Once an invoice is approved, payments can be initiated immediately from the same record, with key details such as supplier information, amount, and currency automatically populated. The result is minimized risk of errors and a shorter time between approval and payment.

Finance teams can execute payments using ACH, same-day ACH, or wire transfer, while maintaining control through built-in review and draft options for additional validation when needed. Payment status is updated in real time, giving teams continuous visibility into whether transactions are processing, completed, or require attention.

Each payment remains fully connected to the original invoice and purchase order, ensuring a complete, traceable audit trail across the procure-to-pay cycle.

About Precoro

Precoro is an AI-powered procurement centralization and automation platform that helps mid-sized companies gain visibility and control over spending before it reaches the ERP. The platform connects procurement workflows across departments and business units in one place, from intake and PO management to AP automation.

Today, more than 1,000 organizations across 80+ countries use Precoro to replace ad hoc purchasing with structured, scalable procurement processes and full spend management control.

To learn more, visit precoro.com.

Precoro partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services with funds held at Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Media contact

Maryna Marochko

[email protected]

+1 929 284 2615

SOURCE Precoro