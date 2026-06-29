Predict bsAb Liabilities Earlier to Reduce Development Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how bsAb developability data can help predict pairing risk, identify emergent liabilities and de-risk complex biologics earlier. Attendees will gain insight into how parental Fab liabilities can influence final bispecific assembly and bsAb developability. The featured speaker will discuss where the Rule of Additivity supports prediction and where it breaks down. Attendees will see how a 160-member bispecific library provides empirical insight into parental screening reliability. The speaker will also share how systematic developability data can help predict pairings, flag risks and de-risk complex biologics earlier.

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parental Fab liabilities can dictate the fate of final bispecific assembly, often guided by the "Rule of Additivity." This webinar explores how parental mAb profiling and a systematic bispecific library can clarify which attributes transfer to bsAbs and which liabilities emerge after assembly.

Using a diversity-maximizing approach and profiling parental mAbs, researchers rationally designed and expressed a 160-member bispecific library. By applying an antibody design and analysis platform, they generated a high-dimensional dataset to identify where parental inheritance holds versus where it breaks down.

The findings shed light on the limits of linear additivity, characterizing emergent liabilities that escape standard predictions. This webinar will highlight key correlations and significant decouplings between Fab-arm and bsAb attributes, supporting a more nuanced roadmap for de-risking complex biologics.

Register for this webinar to learn how bsAb developability data can help predict pairing risk, identify emergent liabilities and de-risk complex biologics earlier.

Join Ammar Arsiwala, Director, Antibody Developability, Ginkgo Datapoints, for the live webinar on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Predict bsAb Liabilities Earlier to Reduce Development Risk.

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