Predict What's Possible: PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Leads Discussions on AI at PRSA ICON 2024

As Titanium Sponsor, PRophet to Showcase the Future of AI in PR and Communications with Expert Sessions and In-Depth Demos

NEW YORK and ANAHIEM, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Marketing Cloud's (STGW) PRophet, award-winning suite of essential, AI-powered Comms Tech tools purpose-built to empower communicators that span earned media, influencer engagement and brand monitoring offerings, today announced its presence and deep dive sessions on leveraging AI for modern communications and marketing professionals at Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) ICON 2024 conference on October 15-17 in Anaheim, California. As this year's Titanium sponsor, PRophet will lead discussions on the transformative impact of AI on the communications industry and showcase enhancements to the platform.

Inspired by the theme "Predict What's Possible," Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet and the creator of the term communications engineer©, will lead a solo session titled "Human-Led, Data-Fed AI: A Hands-On Showcase of Today's Must-Have AI Tools and Techniques." In this session, Kwittken will offer a comprehensive look at AI's real-world impact on PR, including practical insights into tools that can enhance performance and streamline workflows. He will uncover which platforms and technologies should be avoided, explain why DIY PR solutions often fall short, and emphasize the continued importance of human-led strategies in a data-driven future. Additionally, Kwittken will tackle key ethical considerations and provide guidance on how to navigate PR tech stacks responsibly. Join him on Wednesday, October 16, at 10:45 AM PT for this forward-thinking discussion.

"The PR industry stands at a pivotal moment, facing an influx of AI-driven tools and cutting-edge communications technology. For the modern communicator, it's about finding the right balance between human insight and AI-driven innovation to future-proof our industry," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet and CEO of Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Comms Tech Unit. "We're thrilled to once again partner with PRSA for this marquee event that will drive the conversation forward."

As part of PRSA's Educator Academy Summit, Kwittken will also join the panel discussion, "AI in Public Relations: Preparing the Next Generation of Practitioners," on Monday, October 14 at 8:30 AM PT at the Pine Building 111, California State University, Fullerton. This panel will delve into the transformative role of AI in public relations, offering educators actionable insights and strategies to equip students for the rapidly changing PR landscape. Moderated by Amy McCoy, APR, Assistant Professor at Drake University, the discussion will feature panelists Nneka Logan, Associate Professor at Virginia Tech, and Kathleen Stansberry, Associate Professor at Elon University.

"Each year, ICON unites industry-leading experts with communicators at all stages of their career, providing an unmatched experience for attendees to network and grow," said Linda Thomas Brooks, PRSA CEO. "Thanks to partners like PRophet, PRSA can deliver invaluable learning opportunities and continue to drive the profession forward as we adapt to new technologies and improve our strategic abilities."

PRophet will have a significant presence on the showroom floor, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the executive team, experience live demos of the platform, and preview upcoming features and enhancements.

Discover how PRophet can elevate your communications team's performance, predictive capabilities, and productivity by visiting us at Booth 200 from Tuesday, October 15 to Thursday, October 17. For more information or to connect with the team, reach out at [email protected].

About PRophet

Founded in 2020 by PR industry leader Aaron Kwittken, PRophet is an award-winning suite of essential, AI-powered Comms Tech tools purpose-built to empower modern communicators to perform more efficiently by quickly uncovering and authentically engaging with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023 and 2024, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. The all-in-one platform offers three core solutions: PRophet Earn creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet Influence combines vertical AI, analytics, discovery and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer marketing campaigns. PRophet Monitor delivers real-time, earned and social media monitoring, reporting and analytics to alert teams of emerging trends, threats, brand mentions, and opportunities for real-time response. PRophet is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC empowers marketers to drive business and brand impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers market research, communications, and media for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

