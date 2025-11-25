Gradial and Stagwell (STGW) Team Up to Bring Agentic Marketing to More Brands

Partnership will help marketing and creative teams solve workflow challenges and scale marketing

Gradial and Stagwell to launch a joint go-to-market business partnership leveraging each company's unique offerings

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradial, a leading agentic AI company, and Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced a strategic partnership to help brands move faster and get more value from their technology. By combining Stagwell's design, global creative and AI expertise with Gradial's agentic execution engine, the partnership will help brands connect their marketing workflows, remove operational bottlenecks, and deliver personalized experiences across channels quickly and consistently using AI agents.

Together, Gradial and Stagwell will build autonomous systems around agents that enable human-led creativity to keep up with the pace of shifting consumer behaviors. As part of the partnership, Gradial and Stagwell will launch a joint go-to-market initiative and targeted client pilots, creating deployment models that enterprises can adopt and scale across their marketing departments.

"We're excited to partner with Stagwell to bring the power of Gradial's agentic marketing platform to one of the world's most forward-thinking agency networks. Together, we're combining Stagwell's scale, design expertise, and strategic leadership with Gradial's cutting-edge agents to help brands move faster, personalize more effectively, and unlock new levels of creative and operational performance. This partnership represents a major step forward in redefining how modern enterprise marketing teams work," said Doug Tallmadge, Co-Founder and CEO at Gradial.

"Many marketers' content supply chain systems are broken with too many steps, too many systems and not enough execution," said Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Mark Penn. "This partnership is about making marketing easier, faster, and smarter, so marketers can spend less time on tech headaches and more time creating great campaigns."

Together, Gradial and Stagwell aim to help brands build the next generation of marketing: integrated, automated, and built for speed.

About Gradial

Gradial is the leading Agentic Marketing Platform, built to give brands the operational speed and scale they need to launch and optimize campaigns in real time. Gradial's AI agents integrate directly into existing tools and workflows to automate marketing operations, from page and email creation and asset tagging to experimentation, QA, and large-scale campaign execution. With Gradial, marketing teams ship faster, personalize at scale, and deliver consistent brand experiences across every channel. Learn more at www.gradial.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

