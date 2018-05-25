Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics: Global Market Forecasts 2018-2023 with Analysis by End-User and Geography

The global predictive & prescriptive analytics market was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach a value of USD 16.84 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 20.43% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.



The growing demand for consumer goods, indirectly boosts the adoption rate of predictive & prescriptive analytics tools, due to the fact that many retail organizations and online retail stores are using this software to analyze, predict, and provide a solution for any demanding situation.



All major sectors, such as BFSI and healthcare, use predictive analytics for the development of effective methods for managing customer relationships, predicting end-user behavior, and improving customer loyalty, and retention policies.



Growth in Demand for Global Consumer Goods



Globally, there has been a tremendous growth in the consumer goods market. Consumers demand better and more advanced technologies to make their lives easier. For instance, the trends in the smartphone market suggest the dynamism of consumer preferences. Globally, emerging countries, such as India and China, constitute the growth of the consumer goods market, due to the high penetration of internet and rapid urbanization.



The increasing demand for consumer goods creates a need for major vendors in the retail space, to focus on customer retention and attracting new customers with effective and substantiated marketing techniques, backed by relevant data. Prescriptive and predictive analytics provide the ultimate platform to understand consumer behavior and sentiments, capable of influencing their purchasing patterns, which plays a critical role in redefining consumer preferences and marketing techniques of leading international conglomerates.



Retail Sector Accounts for a Dominant Market Share



Increasing competition, a wide array of product offerings, multiple touch points for customers, and increasing customer complexities enable retailers to use analytics. Applied to relatively large sets of customer data, it can enable marketers to predict future behavior, customize best customer offers, or interact with their clients or suppliers based on such forecasts. Retail Analytics helps firms target and reach out to new customers, forecast store traffic, and prevent theft and fraud.



Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 - IBM launched IBM Analytics Engine, which marked the start of a new stage in the evolution of big data analytics. The IBM Analytics Engine separates the compute and storage infrastructure. The data is stored in IBM's Cloud Object Storage Service, and the Hadoop and Spark clusters connect to the object storage repository when they need to access it.

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Growth in Demand for Global Consumer Goods

4.2.2 Need for Comprehensive Market Analytics

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors



5. Global Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Government and Defense

5.1.2 BFSI

5.1.3 Healthcare

5.1.4 Retail

5.1.5 Media and Entertainment

5.1.6 IT & Telecom

5.1.7 Industrial (Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities)

5.1.8 Others (Hospitality, Agriculture, Logistics)

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Others

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Others

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

6.1 Oracle Corporation

6.2 SAP SE

6.3 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

6.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.5 SAS Institute Inc.

6.6 Accenture PLC

6.7 Infor Inc.

6.8 Teradata Corporation

6.9 Angoss Software Corporation

6.10 Salesforce.com



7. Investment Analysis



8. Outlook of the Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics Market



