Predictive Analytics Market size to grow by USD 21.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing need to detect fraud and scams is a key factor driving market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "predictive analytics market by end-user (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the market between 2022 to 2027 is USD 21.60 billion, according to Technavio. The growing need to detect fraud and scams is a key factor driving market growth. The need for fraud detection in the social and mobile world is driving the market. With technological advancements, fraud and phishing are becoming more and more sophisticated and pose serious threats to data security and privacy. This has led to growing concern about these threats, prompting businesses across different industries to adopt predictive analytics in their business processes. Predictive analytics can also be used to identify cyber security issues and vulnerabilities, leading to a rise in use cases across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, BFSI, and healthcare. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Predictive Analytics Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,1601.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Accessibility issues for quality and standardized data are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The market has been segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Banking and financial institutions can predict consumer behavior and preferences through predictive analytics. Understanding customer patterns is an advantage for companies in the BFSI sector, who can make more informed forecasts and decisions by prioritizing their customers' interests. Additionally, historical data allows business leaders to enter the predictive analytics market, such as Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and others to make informed decisions. Data analytics allows banks and other financial institutions to react to changing market conditions, identify risks, make forecasts based on past consumer behavior, and identify new opportunities for themselves and their customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies:

Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Analyst Review

The market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by a confluence of factors including Big Data, Cloud computing, IoT proliferation, and the relentless expansion of digital technologies. This surge is further fueled by the increasing demand for analytics solutions across various sectors such as banking and financial, where online services and customer empowerment are reshaping traditional practices.

As digital transformation strategies continue to evolve, companies face both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, there's unprecedented access to vast data volumes sourced from social media, mobility touchpoints, and internet proliferation. On the other, there's the pressing need to integrate and customize existing analytics solutions to extract meaningful insights. However, amidst this complexity, lies the potential for economic growth and globalization as businesses harness the power of predictive models and analytics to drive strategic decisions.

To navigate this landscape, organizations must address changing regional data regulations and combat data silos by centralizing data into a cohesive ecosystem. This requires skilled data scientists and analysts to develop predictive analytics solutions tailored to consumer behavior and business performance metrics. Moreover, the emphasis on security measures is paramount to mitigate risks associated with data exchange and aggregation.

The services segment is pivotal, offering professional services and managed services to deploy and maintain predictive analytics solutions. These solutions provide real-time insights and alert systems to target valuable customers effectively, enhancing the digital customer experience (CX). Enterprises recognize the value of monetizing data assets through data consolidation and leveraging connected and integrated technologies.

In conclusion, the adoption of predictive analytics solutions continues to accelerate as organizations seek to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. By embracing tailored demands and leveraging predictive analytics, businesses can unlock new avenues for growth while staying resilient in the face of digital disruption. In the burgeoning realm of data analytics services, predictive methodologies stand out as digital pioneers. The predictive analytics market is dynamic, leveraging data insights to forecast trends with precision. Embrace the future with predictive analytics services, driving digital transformation and informed decision-making.

