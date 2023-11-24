Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market to grow by USD 16.57 billion growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to rise in cloud computing - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the predictive maintenance (PdM) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 16.57 billion.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market 2023-2027

The increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to the rise in cloud computing is notably driving market growth. The cloud PdM tools adoption provides SMEs with new opportunities by leveraging technologies, such as mobility, AI, and IoT. PdM tools are adopted through the cloud across SMEs for better management of business operations through a centralized management system, with improved collaboration, productivity, simplified compliance, and risk management. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Market Challenge - Lack of expertise and technical knowledge is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global PdM market. The shortage of talented people and niche skills to manage and operate predictive analytics is a constant challenge for enterprises. PdM helps prevent equipment failure through corrective or planned maintenance. Additionally, PdM cannot exist without health monitoring. This part of developing an accurate and efficient model is a vital aspect of micro-segmentation since it requires extensive expertise. Hence, a lack of expertise and technical knowledge will negatively impact the growth of the global PdM market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The predictive maintenance (PdM) market is segmented based on Component (Solutions and Service), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The solutions segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of PdM solutions in various growing sectors such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare is boosting the growth of the PdM market globally. Additionally, PdM integration guarantees the return on investment (ROI) and helps organizations meet and exceed sustainability goals, enabling remote machine monitoring globally.
  • Based on geography, North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) market:

Augury Inc., Avnet Inc., C3.ai Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., PTC Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Reliability Solutions sp. z o.o., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Warwick Analytics Services Ltd.

Related Reports:

The industrial predictive maintenance market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 34.71%.

The predictive analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,1601.17 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Ethernet Market to grow by USD 4.6 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions and Broadcom Inc., and many more - Technavio

Automotive Ethernet Market to grow by USD 4.6 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions and Broadcom Inc., and many more - Technavio

The automotive ethernet market is estimated to grow by USD 4.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.88%. The automotive ethernet market ...
Music Streaming Market size to grow by USD 31.10 billion from 2022 - 2027 |The increasing preference for music streaming services to drive the market growth - Technavio

Music Streaming Market size to grow by USD 31.10 billion from 2022 - 2027 |The increasing preference for music streaming services to drive the market growth - Technavio

The Music Streaming Market size is set to increase by USD 31.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The global music streaming service ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.