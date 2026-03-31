Research Funding Available for Preeclampsia and Related Pregnancy Disorders

Preeclampsia Foundation focuses 2026 awards on health equity and HELLP Syndrome

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preeclampsia Foundation and Preeclampsia Foundation Canada announced today that applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Vision Grant research funding program. Three of the four grants focus on health equity; one focuses on HELLP Syndrome.

The Preeclampsia Foundation (USA) will award two scientific research Vision Grants to study preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy with a special focus on health inequities in the United States, up to $20,000 USD each. The Foundation's Canadian affiliate, Preeclampsia Foundation Canada, will also be awarding two Vision Grants, one focused on HELLP Syndrome, up to $25,000 CAD, and one focused on preeclampsia and health inequities in Black Canadians, up to $20,000 CAD.

"Black and Indigenous women in North America are more likely to develop hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and to have adverse outcomes," said Eleni Tsigas, Preeclampsia Foundation Chief Executive Officer. "By focusing this year's funding on research that includes and centers these highly affected populations, we hope to add to the body of research to better understand those connections, increase representation in our patient registry, and ultimately improve their outcomes."

Vision Grants provide initial funding for novel, innovative research led by promising young investigators. Only post-doctoral, Clinical Fellows, or Early-Stage Investigators are eligible to apply.

Proposed health equity projects will work to better understand and improve outcomes for Black, Indigenous, and other underserved communities, and will use patient enrollment into The Preeclampsia Registry in their study design. International applications are welcome; however, submissions must be in English.

The Canadian Vision Grant focused on health equity will be known as the Maya B. Dash Vision Grant, made possible thanks to generous support from the Doane Grant Thornton Foundation. Only researchers based in Canada will be considered for that award. The other Canadian award will specifically fund HELLP syndrome research and is open to all qualified researchers, thanks to generous support from the Cara HELLPs research fund, created in honor of Cara Kernohan, who at 29 years old, lost her life tragically and suddenly to HELLP syndrome at 35 weeks of pregnancy.

The application deadline is May 27, 2026, with award notification in September 2026. Specific eligibility criteria and instructions to apply can be found at www.preeclampsia.org/research-funding (US) or www.preeclampsiacanada.ca (Canada).

About the Vision Grant Award program

Since its inception, the Preeclampsia Foundation's Vision Grant annual program has invested more than a half million dollars in novel research – ranging from molecular biology and immunology to potential therapies, with the goal of supporting new, potentially groundbreaking concepts. These results have, in turn, generated additional funding, earned scientific presentations at major conferences, and inspired young investigators to challenge a medical conundrum that has baffled the medical community for more than 2,400 years.

Contact:

Danielle Sapienza

(321) 421-6957

[email protected]

SOURCE Preeclampsia Foundation