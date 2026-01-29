Preeclampsia Foundation Expands Board of Directors with Leaders in Medicine, Philanthropy, and Strategic Communications

New Directors Bring Expertise in Maternal Health, Fundraising, Evidence Strategy, and Public Engagement

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preeclampsia Foundation announced today the expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of three distinguished leaders whose expertise spans philanthropy, life sciences evidence strategy, and public communications. These appointments strengthen the Foundation's governance and advance its mission to improve outcomes for women and babies affected by preeclampsia.

The Preeclampsia Foundation Board of Directors provides strategic oversight, fiduciary leadership, and long-term vision for the organization, ensuring it remains a trusted, evidence-based patient advocacy leader in maternal health. Newly appointed Board Members include Catherine M. Connolly, Cynthia Ray, and Kenita B. Matthews.

Catherine M. Connolly, MBA, CFRE, is a nonprofit fundraising and philanthropy strategist with nearly 40 years of experience. Catherine leads a consulting practice focused on building sustainable philanthropic support through integrated marketing and fundraising strategies. She currently serves as Chair of the Governing Board of the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy and has held the CFRE credential since 2003.

Cynthia Ray is a life sciences commercialization executive and clinician and patient-impact leader with deep experience in real-world evidence development and national education initiatives. She currently serves as Vice President of Clinician and Patient Impact at Reboot Rx, where she leads evidence-integrity standards, patient-focused strategies, and outcomes frameworks supporting peer-reviewed research and equitable access to care. Cynthia also serves on the board of the Eluna Network, a nonprofit organization that helps children and families suffering from grief and addiction.

Kenita B. Matthews, APR, a senior public relations and communications executive with more than 20 years of experience across education, government, and consulting. She currently serves as Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Communications & Press Relations for the Virginia Department of Education and brings extensive expertise in strategic messaging, stakeholder engagement, and crisis communications. Kenita has held multiple nonprofit board leadership roles and is an Accredited Public Relations professional.

"These leaders bring critical skills that complement our scientific and clinical expertise," said Preeclampsia Foundation CEO Eleni Z. Tsigas. "Their combined experience in philanthropy, evidence-based strategy, and public engagement will help expand our reach, strengthen our sustainability, and amplify the voices of patients and families worldwide."

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org.

