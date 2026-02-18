Preeclampsia Foundation Launches Resource for Understanding Predictive and Diagnostic Biomarker Testing for Preeclampsia

New provider education resource enhances awareness about new diagnostic resources

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preeclampsia Foundation announced today the launch of a new educational resource to help obstetricians and gynecologists better understand the growing field of predictive and diagnostic tools in hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. The information, which is available for download on the Foundation's website, covers the clinical background, pathophysiology, and use case for ratio tests on two key placental protein markers.

Recent research suggests that preeclampsia may be related to poor placental implantation during the early stages of pregnancy, which leads to high blood pressure and other complications later in pregnancy. Two promising biomarkers, Placenta Growth Factor (PlGF) which is involved in the modulation of the placental and maternal vascular system and soluble FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1 receptor (sFlt-1), which antagonizes blood vessel formation and promotes endothelial dysfunction, have been developed into an in-hospital blood serum ratio test to aid in the clinical management of preeclampsia. In recent years, two of these tests from Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roche Diagnostics have received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in hospitalized pregnant patients.

"This publicly available resource, developed in collaboration with our Medical Advisory Board and industry stakeholders, provides an overview of how these tests function in clinical settings and the scientific evidence linking placental health to preeclampsia," said Eleni Tsigas, CEO of the Preeclampsia Foundation. "Advanced biomarker tests can help predict progression to severe preeclampsia, especially for patients where diagnosis is uncertain using traditional blood pressure and urine protein assessments alone."

For more than a decade, the Foundation has advocated for the research, development, and adoption of advanced biomarker testing. Its efforts have included convening biomarker consortiums, engaging researchers and industry leaders, and educating policymakers on Capitol Hill. Tsigas also serves on the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) Biomarkers Consortium for Risk Stratification and Detection of Early-Onset Preeclampsia.

The new provider resource expands the Foundation's educational materials, which include an "About Biomarkers" resource to support general obstetricians' understanding of the research science behind new innovative preeclampsia testing, a three-minute patient infographic video on how preeclampsia is monitored, tested and making care decisions available in English and Spanish, and an "Ask About Preeclampsia Tests" tear pad to guide patient-provider discussions about testing and next steps available for purchase in pads of 50 sheets on the Preeclampsia Foundation marketplace, with the front in English and back in Spanish.

For more information about preeclampsia testing and biomarkers for providers, visit: www.preeclampsia.org/biomarkers

About the Preeclampsia Foundation

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and accelerating research. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and their babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org.

