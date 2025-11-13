Preeclampsia Foundation Recognized as an Action for Women's Health Awardee

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preeclampsia Foundation, a US-based not-for-profit focused on improving outcomes from hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, has been announced as one of 80+ organizations that were awarded funding through Action for Women's Health, a $250 million global open call, launched in 2024 to support organizations working to improve women's mental and physical health around the world.

Preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) affect about 5-8% of all pregnancies and are a leading cause of maternal and infant death worldwide.

Although women make up half of the world's population, they face inequities in nearly every aspect of their health. Women's health is chronically underfunded and under-researched, and even when resources and solutions do exist, they often aren't reaching the women who need them.

"This award is a tremendous recognition of the progress made by the Preeclampsia Foundation over the last twenty-five years to prevent illness and death of moms and their babies, while also recognizing the additional investment needed to change outcomes," said Chair Robyn D'Oria, of the Preeclampsia Foundation Board of Directors. "Right now, we know that we need better solutions for women diagnosed with preeclampsia than facing early delivery – with more investment in research, we can identify better ways to care for our women and their babies."

Over 4,000 organizations from 119 countries applied, offering solutions across the lifespan for women. After a rigorous peer and expert review process, 80+ organizations have been identified, many of whom have historically lacked access to major funding streams. This funding will have real impact for women across geographies, life stages, and identities.

D'Oria emphasized that this funding represents a great starting place for addressing research and care improvement gaps. A 2022 report from the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the Preeclampsia Foundation identifies some of these research gaps for the prediction, prevention, management, and postpartum follow-up of preeclampsia that must continue to be funded to improve outcomes.

Action for Women's Health is funded by Pivotal, a group of impact organizations founded by Melinda French Gates, and managed by Lever for Change, an organization with a track record of identifying bold ideas to solve the world's most pressing problems. More information about the initiative and awardees is available at: https://leverforchange.org/open-calls/action-for-womens-health

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and their babies. For more information, visit www.preeclampsia.org.

