Preeclampsia laboratory testing market size to grow by USD 785.73 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing incidence of preterm births - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The preeclampsia laboratory testing market size is set to grow by USD 785.73 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027

Though the increasing incidence of preterm births, market expansion in emerging economies, and rising number of gynecology clinics will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product Type

Consumables



Instruments

Test

Blood test



Urine test



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market growth in the consumables segment will be significant over the forecast period. Consumables are used in the selection and enrichment of preeclampsia laboratory testing procedures. The low cost and high usage frequency of consumables are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, many governments across the world are providing grants for the R&D of consumables. This is another major factor driving the segment growth.

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by improvements in drug and vaccine discovery and development, advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors. Increasing budgets of government and private hospitals, the proliferation of hospitals and maternity centers, increasing neonatal mortality rate, and the growing demand for high-tech pregnancy screening devices and maternity care facilities are other key factors driving the growth of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market in North America.

Download our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the

preeclampsia laboratory testing market.

Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global preeclampsia laboratory testing market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive. The moderate market growth potential and access to distribution channels encourage new players to enter the market. However, stringent regulations and product patents hinder the entry of new vendors. Also, the high capital requirements and low economies of scale make it difficult for new players to enter the market. Thus, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ACON Laboratories Inc. - The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing, such as Distinct Early Detection Pregnancy Test.

- The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing, such as Distinct Early Detection Pregnancy Test. BioCheck Inc. - The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing, such as Lyphochek Fertility Control.

- The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing, such as Lyphochek Fertility Control. bioMerieux SA - The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing under the brand DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH.

- The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing under the brand DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH. Biora Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing, such as the VIDAS ToRC panel.

- The company offers preeclampsia laboratory testing, such as the VIDAS ToRC panel. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Diabetomics Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GestVision Inc.

Lifeassay Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

MedGyn Products Inc.

Metabolomic Diagnostics

MOMM Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Make your profit margin bigger and better with Technavio's expert analysis - Buy the

Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing incidence of preterm births. The number of preemptive births has increased at a rapid rate globally over recent years. The incidence of the condition is increasing in developing countries such as China and India due to medically unnecessary inductions and cesarean deliveries before full term. In less-developed countries such as Bangladesh , Afghanistan , and Central Africa , the main causes of preterm births include infections, malaria, and high adolescent pregnancy rates. The rising incidence of the condition is increasing the adoption of preeclampsia laboratory testing, thereby driving market growth.

– The market is driven by the increasing incidence of preterm births. The number of preemptive births has increased at a rapid rate globally over recent years. The incidence of the condition is increasing in developing countries such as and due to medically unnecessary inductions and cesarean deliveries before full term. In less-developed countries such as , , and , the main causes of preterm births include infections, malaria, and high adolescent pregnancy rates. The rising incidence of the condition is increasing the adoption of preeclampsia laboratory testing, thereby driving market growth. Trend – The growing need for companion diagnostics is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for companion diagnostics is increasing, with the growing need for understanding patient requirements and providing personalized medicines. This trend is gaining more popularity and is expected to create a good opportunity to penetrate POC products, including preeclampsia laboratory testing products, into new markets. This results in improved disease management, treatment adherence, and patient satisfaction. All these factors will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

– The growing need for companion diagnostics is identified as the key trend in the market. The demand for companion diagnostics is increasing, with the growing need for understanding patient requirements and providing personalized medicines. This trend is gaining more popularity and is expected to create a good opportunity to penetrate POC products, including preeclampsia laboratory testing products, into new markets. This results in improved disease management, treatment adherence, and patient satisfaction. All these factors will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Challenge – The lack of reimbursement will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Most health insurance policies do not cover reimbursement for preeclampsia laboratory testing. The unavailability of reimbursement cover and the high cost serve as barriers to the adoption of preeclampsia laboratory testing. Several state and federal agents and healthcare officials have publicly encouraged payers to revise insurance policies for preeclampsia laboratory testing. However, the market still lacks the availability of reimbursement services with respect to preeclampsia laboratory testing. Such factors restrict the growth of the market in focus.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and world-class market

intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist preeclampsia laboratory testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preeclampsia laboratory testing market vendors

Related Reports:

The laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% between 2022 and 2027. The laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size is forecasted to increase by USD 15.99 billion. The market is segmented by application (element analysis, separation analysis, and molecular analysis), product (laboratory analytical instruments and consumables), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The microbiological testing of water market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 684.78 million. The market is segmented by type (instruments, reagents, and test kits), end-user (pharmaceutical, clinical, food, energy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 785.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioCheck Inc., bioMerieux SA, Biora Therapeutics Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diabetomics Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GestVision Inc., Lifeassay Diagnostics Pty Ltd., MedGyn Products Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics, MOMM Diagnostics, Perkin Elmer Inc., Quidel Corp., Sera Prognostics Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Avecon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Test



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global preeclampsia laboratory testing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global preeclampsia laboratory testing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Test Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Test Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Test

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Test - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Test - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Test

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Test



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Test

7.3 Blood test - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Blood test - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Blood test - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Blood test - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Blood test - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Urine test - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Urine test - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Urine test - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Urine test - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Urine test - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Test

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Test ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Test ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 114: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 ACON Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 116: ACON Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ACON Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ACON Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 119: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BioCheck Inc.

Exhibit 124: BioCheck Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: BioCheck Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: BioCheck Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 127: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 128: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

12.8 Biora Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 130: Biora Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Biora Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Biora Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 133: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Diabetomics Inc.

Exhibit 138: Diabetomics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Diabetomics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Diabetomics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 MedGyn Products Inc.

Exhibit 146: MedGyn Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: MedGyn Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: MedGyn Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Metabolomic Diagnostics

Exhibit 149: Metabolomic Diagnostics - Overview



Exhibit 150: Metabolomic Diagnostics - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Metabolomic Diagnostics - Key offerings

12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc.

Exhibit 152: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sera Prognostics Inc.

Exhibit 157: Sera Prognostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sera Prognostics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Sera Prognostics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 165: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio