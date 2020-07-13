Preeminent Private Equity Partner Michael Cochran Joins Kilpatrick Townsend

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton announced today that Michael J. Cochran is joining the firm as a partner in Atlanta. Mr. Cochran will be a member of Kilpatrick Townsend's Corporate Department and Co-Chair the firm's expanding Private Equity team. He comes to the firm from Dentons, where he previously had served as Chair of the U.S. Corporate Practice.

"I have known many of Kilpatrick Townsend's outstanding lawyers for nearly three decades and I am proud to say that I was a firm client when I founded my Atlanta-based private equity firm early in my career," said Mick Cochran. "In fact, my lead attorneys are still at the firm – David Stockton, Ben Barkley, and Lynn Fowler. I know firsthand the firm's dedication to client service. Being able to leverage the firm's world-class Technology and Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring practices will enhance my ability to better serve my growing investor client base."

"We welcome Mick to Kilpatrick Townsend though it feels more like a homecoming," said Ben Barkley, Kilpatrick Townsend Corporate Department Chair. "Mick's addition presents us with a unique opportunity to grow our already robust private equity practice with a partner who is well known to many of our existing corporate partners. We all look forward to working with him again."

Mr. Cochran's practice is primarily focused on private equity and venture capital with a concentration on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and distressed transactions. He represents buyers, sellers, and financiers in their investing activities and financing needs. Mr. Cochran's private equity and hedge fund practice focuses on fund formation, growth equity, management buyouts, recapitalizations, and spinouts.

Mr. Cochran also acts as a strategic advisor to clients with respect to a variety of financial, business, and legal issues. His experience crosses a number of industries, including life sciences and biotechnology, financial services, health care, industrial services, telecommunications, home furnishings, home textiles, and media. Mr. Cochran's clients range in size from early-stage companies and private equity firms to large, multi-national corporations.

Mr. Cochran also has experience in representing financial institutions, including commercial and investment banks, in connection with debt and equity financings. He has particular experience representing non-bank lenders in their lending activities, including through the provision of growth capital and mezzanine financings. Mr. Cochran actively represents troubled companies and their capital providers in complex, distressed financial transactions. He also provides corporate advice to boards of directors and financial advisors in non-judicial workouts.

Mr. Cochran is ranked by Chambers USA as a leading Corporate/Mergers & Acquisitions lawyer. He is recognized by Best Lawyers in America for Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Corporate Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights, and Insolvency and Reorganization Law. In addition, Mr. Cochran has been recognized by The Legal 500 for Mergers & Acquisitions. Also, The Daily Report recently recognized him as one of the "Most Effective Dealmakers of the Year" for 2019.

Mr. Cochran is actively involved in the community. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of First Step Staffing – a 501(c)(3) staffing company that provides employment for individuals who have recently experienced homelessness and for returning citizens. Mr. Cochran acts as outside general counsel for the Westside Future Fund – a 501(c)(3) fund formed by Atlanta's public, private, and philanthropic partners who believe in the future of Atlanta's Westside.

