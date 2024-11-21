PREEMINENT RESTRUCTURING PARTNERS TO JOIN LATHAM & WATKINS IN NEW YORK

The addition of four highly accomplished partners, who have advised clients at the center of the most complex and consequential restructuring matters in the United States , will further strengthen and expand Latham's market-leading restructuring practice.





Formidable practitioner Ray Schrock will serve as the firm's new Global Chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice; Andrew Parlen will serve as Head of US Restructuring; Candace Arthur and Alexander Welch bring leadership from some of the United States' most significant and complex restructurings.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that four prominent restructuring partners will join the firm's New York office. The highly accomplished partners, who have a wealth of experience advising on many of the most complex and groundbreaking bankruptcy and restructuring matters, will further strengthen Latham's premier Restructuring & Special Situations Practice, significantly expanding the firm's company- and creditor-side practices.

The partners joining are Ray Schrock, Candace Arthur, and Alexander Welch from Weil, along with Andrew Parlen, who rejoins from Paul, Weiss. Schrock will also serve as Global Chair of Latham's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. Parlen will serve as Head of US Restructuring.

The partners bring significant experience in representing public companies, financial institutions, private equity funds, portfolio companies, investors, and creditors in US and international restructurings and distressed financings. All four have advised on sophisticated out-of-court restructurings, prepackaged and prearranged Chapter 11 reorganizations, exit and debtor-in-possession financings, and acquisitions of distressed companies across multiple industries. Collectively, the partners' extensive experience spans virtually every industry sector, including: pharmaceuticals, industrials, power, exploration and production services, retail, financial services, healthcare, and homebuilding. They bring complementary practices that align well with the firm's existing capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Ray, Candace, Alex, and Andrew to our team," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins. "They are exceptional lawyers and significant additions to both our New York office and our Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. We are committed to building the absolute best restructuring firm in the world. Adding this outstanding group of partners to our practice marks a significant step toward our ambitious goals and, together with Latham's unmatched global platform, delivers unparalleled value to our clients."

"Ray has a well-deserved reputation as one of the foremost bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers in the United States and globally. He is a tremendous leader who will bring extensive experience to the role of Global Chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice, succeeding George Davis, who will continue to bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to Latham for many years to come. We are immensely grateful to George for his outstanding job leading the practice's expansion. His strong leadership over many years has propelled our restructuring practice to new heights," added Trobman.

Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham's New York office, said: "The arrival of this accomplished group of partners is a significant milestone for our practice in New York, the US, and globally. They bring strong relationships with major companies and sponsors, as well as impressive creditor-side expertise that will enhance our practice. We are particularly excited about the synergy between their experience and our market-leading private equity, private credit, hybrid capital, and liability management capabilities, as well as our vast public company practice. Their arrival presents a unique opportunity to deepen our client relationships and expand our service offerings."

"Ray, Candace, Alex, and Andrew have earned tremendous respect in the market for their business judgment, competitive drive, and track record," said George Davis, Global Chair of Latham's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. "They all will be excellent additions to our team, contributing to the continued growth and success of our practice. I am excited for their arrival as we continue to build our preeminent practice in the US and around the world to serve our clients."

This group of partners is the latest to join Latham's market-leading Restructuring & Special Situations Practice, following partner Joe Zujkowski, who joined the New York office in August 2024. A talented practitioner with a stellar reputation in the distressed world, Zujkowski brings significant experience advising on complex restructurings for major creditors and creditor groups across the capital structure.

Schrock received his JD from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law and BBA from Western Michigan University; Arthur received her JD from Georgetown Law and BA from Yale University; Welch received his JD from Bond University in Australia and BA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada; and Parlen received his JD from Harvard Law School and BA from University of California, Berkeley.

