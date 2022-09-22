Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market to Reach $299.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefabricated building and structural steel market size reached US$ 206.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 299.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.36% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sector. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry, an increase in infrastructural activities, and technological advancements in the construction process represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of using prefabricated material and structural steel, such as flexibility, durability, energy efficiency, and faster completion, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, the expansion of hotels, institutes, shopping complexes, and high-rise buildings is catalyzing the demand for these materials to enhance the durability of infrastructure. In line with this, the widespread adoption of prefabricated materials in temporary construction facilities, office spaces, medical camps, evacuation centers, schools, apartment blocks, and single-detached houses is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Furthermore, the shifting focus toward waste management and minimizing harmful emissions are increasing the adoption of green building practices, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these materials. Moreover, the increasing traction of smart cities is catalyzing the demand for prefabricated buildings and structural steel, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Component:

Prefabricated Building

Floors and Roofs

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Others

Structural Steel

H-Type Beam

Columns

I-Type Beam

Angles

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

The Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market due to the growing population and the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of constructing green buildings in the region.

