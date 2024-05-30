PREFERABLI, THE LEADING AI-DRIVEN, B2B2C DISCOVERY AND RECOMMENDATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY-FIRST WITH CHEESE CAPABILITY

The Only Software that Connects People with Products on 1:1 Taste Preferences Expands to Specialty Food

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferabli, the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food, announces an industry-first capability for cheese – now making it possible for enterprises to offer their customers truly personalized experiences for cheese and adult beverages. With a proprietary database of up to 800 attributes for each wine, spirit, beer, ready-to-drink beverages and now cheese – this latest capability expands what retailers and hospitality venues can do to drive sales across all cheese styles, and an ability to pair specific cheeses with specific adult beverages.

Leveraging its advanced Sensorial AI℠ technology, Preferabli is poised to revolutionize the way the retail and hospitality industries market and how consumers explore and discover cheeses – offering 1:1 personalized recommendations tailored to individual tastes and preferences. This ground-breaking functionality marks the first time such technology has been integrated into the highly sensorial and nuanced cheese industry, highlighting Preferabli's dedication to innovation and reshaping the food and beverage sector. By granting retailers and hospitality businesses and their consumers access to meticulously curated cheese varieties, the platform empowers both enthusiasts and curious newcomers to embark on a journey of culinary discovery.

"At Preferabli, we imagine a world driven by individual preferences using patented AI that behaves like a human expert -- one person at a time, one product at a time -- but at scale. AI with a human touch," says Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli. "Our vision is for the world of sensory products, and we began with wine. Cheese was a natural evolution for us and a first for the industry. This capability will provide strategic advantage for businesses trying to create truly personalized experiences and allow consumers to discover an array of cheeses they will love."

"Like wine, cheese can be overwhelming to consumers since relatively few are known to them. Our software supports businesses to help their consumers find what they will love," explains Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO. "No other platform has the domain expertise or depth of data which makes it possible for consumers to voice what they like and have that signal begin a journey of discovery that works across any enterprise brand – across web, mobile and GenAI.

Trusted by specialty and grocery retailers, hospitality and travel, distribution and consumer platforms, and with consumer in over 70 countries, Preferabli licenses software that easily integrates into existing systems to help the industry market and sell to individual taste preferences in the way a human expert would – at scale – across web, mobile and GenAI. With this bold step, Preferabli reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the realm of Sensorial AI℠, setting a new standard for excellence within the food and adult beverage industry.

Angie Weber, Vice President of Beverage, Legends Hospitality states, "When we first tested Preferabli at Golden 1 Center we quickly realized that this amazing tool helps our guests find their way to a perfect bottle of wine based on their specific palate. The seamless interaction also creates a fun engagement between our team members and guests, allowing us to discuss Preferabli's recommendations in real-time. At Legends we know utilizing cutting-edge technology is an excellent way to provide the highest level of service possible. We are now introducing Preferabli in our Premium Hospitality spaces across our network of global venues. We are grateful for the partnership and can't wait to see what they do next!"

According to partners Laura Downey ACS CCP & Chris Palumbo, ACS, CCP, co-founders of US nationally acclaimed Fairfield Cheese Company, "We are very excited that Preferabli is expanding beyond wine and spirits. Pioneering software like this has never existed in cheese before now and for years we've been hoping it could be done. This taste technology is truly comparable to our own expert staff and will allow us to extend our own intelligence in operating our stores."

In a world as intricate and multifaceted as the realm of cheese, Preferabli's initiative promises to unveil a rich tapestry of flavors, textures, and aromas, inviting individuals into the fascinating elements of artisanal cheese craftsmanship. Tailored specifically to partners' inventories, the software presents a diverse array of cheese selections, ensuring consumers can make the most out of what is available while also catering to their unique tastes and preferences.

How it Works

All Preferabli functionalities are powered by its proprietary algorithms and database. Preferabli captures individual user signal through guided questionnaires, specific search requests and from purchase, rating and/or search histories. Preferabli recommendations can be based on any inventory.

Why it's Different

Using a novel form of machine learning protected by 11 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. All functionalities use its proprietary database, the most comprehensive in the industry with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. Preferabli connects people to products on a 1:1 basis -- making taste-based recommendations based on individual preferences, not crowdsourcing. Preferabli is as intuitive as a human expert, at scale.

About Preferabli℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food -- trusted by specialty and grocery retail, hospitality, travel, distribution and consumer platforms. Licensing software to help the industry market and sell to individual taste preferences in the way a human expert would – at scale – across web, mobile and GenAI, Preferabli makes 1:1 personalized, taste-based recommendations from customer signal using their purchases, ratings and search histories. All recommendations are based on individual preferences, not crowdsourcing.

The software uses a novel form of machine learning protected by 11 patents and built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. The Preferabli database is the most comprehensive in the industry, with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. Preferabli functionalities cover wine, spirits, beer, ready-to-drink beverages and food. Preferabli has users in over 70 countries. Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com.

Contact: [email protected]

