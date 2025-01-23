PREFERABLI, THE LEADING AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE IN WINE, SPIRITS AND FOOD, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LIBATION LABS

Acquisition to Revolutionize Personalized Travel and Hospitality Discovery

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferabli, the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software in wine, spirits and food is excited to announce its acquisition of Napa-based Libation Labs, Inc., the premier consumer loyalty platform powering direct-to-consumer relationships in the wine industry.

Preferabli Announces Acquisition of Libation Labs to Revolutionize Personalized Travel and Hospitality Discovery Post this Cuvée Logo

Libation Labs is the developer of Cuvée, the consumer mobile application for exclusive experiences in Napa Valley, including wine tastings, restaurant and hotel stays, hot air balloon rides and supercar drives. The Libation Labs co-founders Andrew Allison and Daniele Delgrosso are joining Preferabli's leadership team.

Deepening Relationships with Consumers

Preferabli is revolutionizing the way consumers discover the wines, spirits and foods they will love with offerings rooted in individual taste preferences, using the Preferabli Sensorial AI℠. The acquisition deepens Preferabli's reach into the consumer market and expands its capabilities in powering personalized experiences.

Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, explains, "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. Our software extends the bounds of what it means to create truly personalized experiences and vibrant ecosystems across the world of wine, spirits and food." Dillon continues, "Together our team is now building an international platform of winery and distillery experiences, starting with the Napa Valley."

Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO of Preferabli, notes, "The Libation Labs team has deep experience in developing experiences and concierge services that resonate with consumers while serving local businesses." The experiences will be powered by Preferabli's proprietary algorithms, using hundreds of characteristics for each wine, spirit and food. Sussman adds, "Our technology will offer consumers various ways to experience a personalized journey anywhere in the world of hospitality and travel, including at wineries and distilleries."

Both the Preferabli and Cuvée consumer-facing mobile applications are currently available to download in the app stores. The company will soon release a single reimagined mobile application, integrating existing and new platform functionalities and dynamic, vibrant content.

Powering Personalized Experiences

Andrew Allison, Preferabli's Chief Growth Officer, explains "We are creating an extensive base of content for the platform, and supporting that content through a dynamic social media strategy. We have deep experience in bringing winery and distillery experiences alive, and the ability to personalize and target these experiences will further drive loyalty."

Daniele Delgrosso, Preferabli's Chief Design & Experience Officer notes, "More than ever, the industry needs smart tools to attract and retain consumers in what has become an increasingly competitive market. One of the most effective ways wineries and distilleries can stand out is by crafting unique experiences. Our software will do the rest."

About Preferabli℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food -- trusted by specialty and grocery retail, hospitality, travel, distribution and consumer platforms. It recently announced a strategic partnership with the Albertsons curated specialty wine collection, Vine & Cellar.

Using a novel form of machine learning protected by 12 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. All functionalities use its proprietary database, the industry's most comprehensive with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products.

Preferabli solutions cover wine, spirits, beer, sake, craft cocktails, ready-to-drink beverages and food, including cheese. Preferabli has business and consumer users in 100 countries. Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com.

About Libation Labs

Libation Labs is the premier consumer rewards platform powering direct-to-consumer relationships in the wine industry. Libation Labs has developed Cuvée, the consumer mobile application for exclusive experiences in Napa Valley, including wine tastings, restaurant and hotel stays, hot air balloon rides and supercar drives.

Cuvée was developed through the Stanford StartX program and was financed in part by Josh Buckley's Hyper fund. Cuvée is now considered the ultimate guide to Napa Valley adventures, presenting carefully curated wineries and wine tastings sorted by experience and amenities. Cuvée also produces regular content with millions of views available on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Preferabli