Preferabli, the Leading AI-driven Software in Wine, Spirits and Food, Announces Partnership with Albertsons Companies

Partnership to Revolutionize Personalized Wine Discovery in Grocery Retail

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferabli, the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software in wine, spirits and food is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Albertsons Cos.' direct-to-consumer wine shipping platform Vine & Cellar Reserve. Available now exclusively to customers in California, shoppers can now embark on a personalized journey to discover their ideal wines from Vine & Cellar Reserve's extensive collection using Preferabli Sensorial AI℠.

The Science Behind the Magic

Preferabli is revolutionizing the way shoppers discover the wines they will love by offering experiences rooted in individual taste preference. The Vine & Cellar Reserve experience includes rich content, guided recommendations, and a showcase for wines with similar taste characteristics. Shoppers can also get food pairing recommendations.

This partnership marks the first time such advanced technology has been integrated into a highly curated collection on a grocery retailing platform, highlighting Albertsons Cos. and Preferabli's dedication to creating innovative, personalized experiences in grocery retail.

Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, explains, "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. Our software extends the bounds of what human beings can do to create true and lasting customer relationships by working at scale."

The experiences are powered by Preferabli's proprietary database, using hundreds of characteristics for each wine. Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO of Preferabli, adds, "Our technology gives shoppers various ways to voice what they're looking for to begin a journey of discovery. No other platform has our domain expertise or depth of quality data."

Empowering Wine Consumers

Albertsons Cos. recently launched Vine & Cellar Reserve, an expanded and enhanced version of Vine & Cellar. Available exclusively to Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions customers in California, the platform gives consumers the ability to discover and shop a diverse selection of wines from well-known everyday favorites to specialty wines from smaller vineyards around the world, typically unavailable at national supermarket retailers. Each wine in the collection is handpicked by Master of Wine Curtis Mann and his expert buying team. Vine & Cellar Reserve offers wines ranging in price from $10 to more than $1,000 per bottle, with plans to further expand the assortment.

"Vine & Cellar Reserve was created to give customers access to a curated selection of premier wines from around the world," said Curtis Mann, Group Vice President of Alcohol for Albertsons Cos. and Master of Wine. "By partnering with Preferabli, we're helping customers receive personalized recommendations based on their individual preferences, learn about the wines they are considering and ultimately, find and discover new wines."

Why it's Different

Using a novel form of machine learning protected by 12 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. All functionalities use its proprietary database, the most comprehensive in the industry with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. Preferabli connects people to products on a 1:1 basis -- making taste-based recommendations based on individual preferences, not crowdsourcing. Preferabli is as intuitive as a human expert, at scale.

To visit Vine & Cellar Reserve,

About Preferabli℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food -- trusted by specialty and grocery retail, hospitality, travel, distribution and consumer platforms. Preferabli solutions cover wine, spirits, beer, ready-to-drink beverages and food, including cheese. Preferabli has users in over 70 countries. Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com.

