Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: (844) 890-1791

International Dial-in Number: (412) 380-7408

Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

The live broadcast of PAC's fourth quarter and year ended 2019 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading. A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At September 30, 2019, the Company was the approximate 98.2% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pacapts.com

