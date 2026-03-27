SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lorena Hawkins as Assistant Vice President of Underwriting. With over 12 years of experience in underwriting, operations, and team leadership, Lorena brings strong expertise in multi-line commercial underwriting, talent development, and portfolio performance analysis, along with a proven record of driving process improvements and developing high-performing teams.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, Announces the Promotion of Lorena Hawkins to AVP Underwriting

In her new position, Lorena will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day management of Preferred's core and middle market underwriting segments. She will guide initiatives that strengthen portfolio performance, refine distribution channels, and enhance the overall customer experience. Lorena's track record of building high-performing teams and optimizing operations will support Preferred's continued growth and help advance its long-term business objectives.

"Lorena's leadership strengthens our commitment to providing California employers with high quality underwriting and service," said Eric Hansen, Senior Vice President of Preferred Employers Insurance. "Her depth of industry knowledge and thoughtful approach to problem solving will support our continued growth while ensuring we remain focused on our core purpose of serving as California's preferred workers compensation provider."

Lorena holds a BS in Communication Studies from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and carries the Associate in Underwriting (AU) designation.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance