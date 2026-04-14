SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, today announced the appointment of Steve Houk as Vice President and Head of Distribution.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, Welcomes Steve Houk as Vice President and Head of Distribution

Steve brings more than 25 years of insurance experience, including two decades in distribution leadership. He has led distribution teams across Northern and Southern California and built a strong track record of driving profitable growth through close partnerships with agents and brokers statewide. Steve has spent his entire career living and working in California, where he has built extensive workers compensation experience and knowledge.

In his new role, Steve will lead Preferred's overall distribution strategy and support the company's focus on maximizing risk-adjusted returns in California's large and complex workers compensation market.

"Steve brings strong relationships across the California market, and he understands how sales, underwriting, actuarial, and claims must work together to create lasting competitive advantage," said S. Akbar Khan, President of Preferred Employers Insurance. "That alignment is critical as we strengthen Preferred's distribution foundation and position the company for its next phase of growth."

Steve earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance