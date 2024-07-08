SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company specializing in workers compensation insurance in California, has been recognized with six marketing awards, including two GOLD Awards, at the 2024 Insurance Marketing & Communication Association (IMCA) Showcase Awards in Orlando, FL. The IMCA Showcase Awards acknowledge the innovative work from the industry's best minds in insurance marketing and communications. This year's award show received over 300 entries from over 50 insurance companies.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company Awarded Six IMCA Showcase Awards by the Industry’s Leading Marketing Association

Preferred Employers Insurance received two GOLD IMCA Showcase Awards, in the categories of Direct Mail Advertisement and Trade Show Exhibit Booth/Display. The awards specifically honored targeted marketing successes of Preferred's co-branding efforts with their insurance broker partners.

Preferred Employers Insurance also received four BRONZE distinctions, in the categories of Best Redesign/Refresh Campaign for the company's brand identity refresh and new website, Overall Social Channel Presence for their LinkedIn channel, an Employee Communications bronze award for their internal Innovation Newsletter, and a Promotional Item/Branded Merchandise bronze award for a new logo-branded Lambswool Blanket.

Kayla Bonsall, Creative Marketing Director at Preferred Employers Insurance who accepted the awards says, "We appreciate this industry recognition as it further validates our commitment towards our company's dedication to California employers and our insurance broker partners. The awards also highlight our culture of innovation and our goal of always being one of the 'Best Places to Work' in the Golden State."

See full list of 2024 IMCA Showcase Award winners: https://imcanet.com/

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Founded in 1998, Preferred Employers Insurance is renowned for its expertise in workers compensation insurance and is focused exclusively on California. https://www.peiwc.com

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

About IMCA

The Insurance Marketing & Communications Association is America's oldest insurance marketing trade association. IMCA is pioneering progress in insurance marketing through a bold approach challenging the conventional, pushing the limits of creativity, encouraging innovation and showcasing marketing's ability to drive revenue. https://imcanet.com

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance