SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Roza has joined Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, as the company's newest Sales & Distribution Manager. As an insurance professional with over three decades of claims and sales experience, Steve brings his regional expertise to the company's Central California team.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, Welcomes Steve Roza

Steve's leadership will focus on deepening broker relationships, assisting producers in achieving their sales targets and profitably growing sales. Steve will also focus on further developing Preferred Employers' regional workers compensation insurance offering and promotion of the company's brand.

"Steve's extensive carrier experience and strong regional broker relationships are a perfect fit to continue the positive momentum Preferred has achieved in Central California," comments Rick Chen, Assistant Vice President of Sales & Distribution at Preferred Employers. "We're excited to have Steve as a member of our team," he continued.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit www.peiwc.com for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

