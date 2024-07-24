Preferred Employers Insurance Announces Promotion of Stephanie Graham to Vice President, Claims

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company serving the workers compensation insurance needs of California employers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Graham to Vice President, Claims effective May 31, 2024.

Stephanie joined Preferred in 2011 as Assistant Vice President, Medical Services. In that role, she developed our Medical Provider Network into one of California's premier providers of medical services for our customer's employees injured on-the-job. In addition, Stephanie has also played a key role leading our customer service operations. In that capacity, she developed a high-performance team solely focused on serving the needs of our policyholders and insurance broker partners.

S. Akbar Khan, President of Preferred Employers Insurance says, "Stephanie has been a major contributor to our company's success over the past 13 years. We are pleased to have her lead our Claims organization going forward as we continue our mission of being the preferred workers compensation solution for business owners in California. Stephanie's leadership and expertise will play an important role in our company's future success."

Prior to joining Preferred, Stephanie held key positions in product & network management with group health providers, claims administrators and several insurance carriers. She holds a Bachelor of Science from San Diego State University and an MBA from University of Redlands.

Founded in 1998, Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company is renowned for its expertise in workers compensation insurance and operational focus exclusively on the state of California. Preferred delivers the gold standard of medical care for injured employees, led by clinical nurses and the company's directly contracted physicians throughout California. https://www.peiwc.com.

