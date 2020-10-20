Preferred Employers Insurance Wins Gold For COVID-19 Guidebook

"We are proud of this accolade in the Owned Media category," says Eric Hansen, Vice President of Claims at Preferred Employers Insurance. "We provide workers' compensation insurance coverage and medical care management exclusively for California businesses. To be awarded alongside national companies is a big honor," he adds.

The dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in online creativity and digital communication. They are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization which honors outstanding achievement and service to the profession. Six other E-Book Publications were selected for awards this year; only three were given "Gold" status.

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

Products and services provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance

Related Links

https://www.peiwc.com/

