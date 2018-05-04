Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2018 of $5.5 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to $1.5 million, or $.30 per share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on 2018 first quarter net sales of $2.7 million, with only a $.1 million favorable effect on net income. Additionally, gains on foreign currency transactions had a favorable impact of $.1 million on pre-tax income for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a $.2 million favorable impact for the same period in 2017.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The first quarter of 2018 marked our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. Leveraging our global manufacturing infrastructure allowed us to expand our profit margins during this period. Raw material cost increases, competitive pricing and an uncertain tariff picture point to a challenging future. We believe our goal of consistent, profitable growth is best served through our ongoing concentration on high-quality products and focused customer service."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS



















(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31









2018

2017

































Net sales

$ 98,139

$ 84,569

Cost of products sold

66,621

59,904





GROSS PROFIT

31,518

24,665

















Costs and expenses











Selling

8,861

8,284



General and administrative

10,916

10,329



Research and engineering

3,661

3,690



Other operating expense - net

335

104









23,773

22,407





















OPERATING INCOME

7,745

2,258

















Other income (expense)











Interest income

95

104



Interest expense

(280)

(299)



Other income - net

69

55









(116)

(140)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

7,629

2,118

















Income taxes

2,101

600





















NET INCOME

$ 5,528

$ 1,518

















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE











Net Income

$ 1.10

$ 0.30

















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE











Net Income

$ 1.09

$ 0.30

















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,046

5,118

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,064

5,130

















PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































March 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2018

2017





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents







$ 45,488

$ 44,358 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,302 ($3,325 in 2017)





77,421

73,972 Inventories - net









83,342

77,886 Prepaids











8,932

8,700 Other current assets









2,592

2,214



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







217,775

207,130





















Property, plant and equipment - net







109,836

108,598 Other intangibles - net









9,818

10,020 Goodwill











16,622

16,544 Deferred income taxes









7,908

7,774 Other assets









14,002

9,719

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 375,961

$ 359,785





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Trade accounts payable









$ 27,653

$ 25,141 Notes payable to banks









1,835

864 Current portion of long-term debt







1,448

1,448 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees





11,653

11,461 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







19,003

23,919



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







61,592

62,833





















Long-term debt, less current portion







43,793

34,598 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





23,555

23,817





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,048,758 and









5,038,207 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 12,635

12,593

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 289,138 and 289,026 shares at











March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively





(11,849)

(11,834)

Deferred Compensation Liability







11,849

11,834

Paid-in capital









30,576

29,734

Retained earnings









316,275

311,765

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,268,976 and 1,258,069 shares at













March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively





(68,948)

(68,115)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(43,517)

(47,440)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





247,021

238,537

























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 375,961

$ 359,785























