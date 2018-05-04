Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:   PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $98.1 million, an increase of 16%, compared to $84.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. 

The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2018 of $5.5 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to $1.5 million, or $.30 per share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on 2018 first quarter net sales of $2.7 million, with only a $.1 million favorable effect on net income.  Additionally, gains on foreign currency transactions had a favorable impact of $.1 million on pre-tax income for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a $.2 million favorable impact for the same period in 2017.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The first quarter of 2018 marked our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. Leveraging our global manufacturing infrastructure allowed us to expand our profit margins during this period.  Raw material cost increases, competitive pricing and an uncertain tariff picture point to a challenging future. We believe our goal of consistent, profitable growth is best served through our ongoing concentration on high-quality products and focused customer service."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina.  The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements.  Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC.  The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.  The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS










(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31





2018

2017

















Net sales

$               98,139

$        84,569

Cost of products sold

66,621

59,904



GROSS PROFIT

31,518

24,665









Costs and expenses





Selling

8,861

8,284


General and administrative

10,916

10,329


Research and engineering

3,661

3,690


Other operating expense - net

335

104





23,773

22,407











OPERATING INCOME 

7,745

2,258









Other income (expense)





Interest income

95

104


Interest expense

(280)

(299)


Other income - net

69

55





(116)

(140)











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 

7,629

2,118









Income taxes

2,101

600











NET INCOME

$                 5,528

$          1,518









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE





Net Income

$                   1.10

$            0.30









DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE





Net Income

$                   1.09

$            0.30









Cash dividends declared per share

$                   0.20

$            0.20









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,046

5,118









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,064

5,130








PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




















March 31,

December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)


2018

2017











ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents



$              45,488

$              44,358

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,302 ($3,325 in 2017)


77,421

73,972

Inventories - net




83,342

77,886

Prepaids





8,932

8,700

Other current assets




2,592

2,214


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



217,775

207,130











Property, plant and equipment - net



109,836

108,598

Other intangibles - net




9,818

10,020

Goodwill





16,622

16,544

Deferred income taxes 




7,908

7,774

Other assets




14,002

9,719













TOTAL ASSETS



$            375,961

$            359,785











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Trade accounts payable




$              27,653

$              25,141

Notes payable to banks




1,835

864

Current portion of long-term debt



1,448

1,448

Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees


11,653

11,461

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



19,003

23,919


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



61,592

62,833











Long-term debt, less current portion



43,793

34,598

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes


23,555

23,817











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Shareholders' equity:








Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,048,758 and




    5,038,207 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

12,635

12,593

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 289,138 and 289,026 shares at





     March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively


(11,849)

(11,834)

Deferred Compensation Liability



11,849

11,834

Paid-in capital




30,576

29,734

Retained earnings




316,275

311,765

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,268,976 and 1,258,069 shares at 






     March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively


(68,948)

(68,115)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(43,517)

(47,440)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


247,021

238,537













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$            375,961

$            359,785











 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-financial-results-for-the-quarter-ended-march-31-2018-300642599.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

