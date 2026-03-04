PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of 2025 and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Q4/Full Year 2025 highlights:

Quarterly net sales of $173.1 million, an increase of 4% from Q4 2024

Annual net sales growth of 13% from 2024, totaling $669.3 million

Full year diluted EPS of $7.14; adjusted full year diluted EPS of $8.70, a 16% increase from 2024

Backlog increased 22% to $232.8 million, reflecting robust demand in core markets

Quarterly dividend increased 5% to $0.21 per share

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $173.1 million compared to $167.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 4% increase. PLP-USA continued its strong 2025 performance with both energy and communications end-market sales contributing to the increase. The international segments were bolstered by sales increases in Asia-Pacific as well as incremental communications market sales from the recently acquired JAP Telecom. Foreign currency translation increased fourth quarter 2025 net sales by $4.4 million.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $8.4 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. The fourth quarter of 2025 net income was impacted by the continuing tariffs affecting goods sourced internationally by PLP-USA and the tariff-related acceleration of Last-In-First-Out ("LIFO") inventory valuation costs. These costs were partially offset by margin contribution from higher sales levels and selling price increases, higher net interest income and a lower effective tax rate.

Net sales increased 13% to $669.3 million for the full year 2025 compared to $593.7 million in 2024. All segments realized a year-over-year increase in net sales due to higher volumes of energy and communications end-market sales. Foreign currency translation rates increased net sales by $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $35.3 million, or $7.14 per diluted share, compared to $37.1 million, or $7.50 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. Excluding the impact from the pension termination completed in the third quarter of 2025, adjusted net income for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2025 was $43.0 million, or $8.70 per diluted share, a 16% increase. In addition to the pension termination charge, net income for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2025 was impacted by the continuing tariffs and the tariff-related acceleration of LIFO inventory valuation costs, offset by margin contribution from higher sales, selling price increases, higher net interest income and a lower effective tax rate.

"Our 2025 results reflect the strength of our core energy and communications markets and the resilience of our global operations," said Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman. "The significant increase in backlog and sales demonstrates robust demand. We have incurred cost increases on key commodity inputs necessary for our USA production process, primarily due to Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. Given the significance of these tariff headwinds on our business, I am pleased with our execution and fourth quarter results. While we have benefited from selling price increases enacted earlier this year, we continue to monitor whether further price adjustments are necessary. The increase in our quarterly dividend underscores our commitment to delivering value to shareholders. We expect that our strong cash generation will continue to allow us to invest in new product development, facility modernization, and strategic acquisitions to support long-term growth. I look forward to our new state-of-the-art Poland facility coming online later in 2026 and the contributions from our new facility in Spain. Our focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and superior customer service they have come to expect from PLP."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, international hostilities, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products (including in light of price increases) and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 83,389

$ 57,244 Accounts receivable, net 113,175

111,402 Inventories, net 148,730

129,913 Prepaid expenses 12,961

11,720 Other current assets 5,206

5,514 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 363,461

315,793 Property, plant and equipment, net 222,781

195,086 Goodwill 30,684

26,685 Other intangible assets, net 10,140

9,656 Deferred income taxes 7,481

6,546 Other assets 19,074

20,111 TOTAL ASSETS $ 653,621

$ 573,877 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Trade accounts payable $ 49,520

$ 41,951 Notes payable to banks 1,213

7,782 Current portion of long-term debt 5,392

2,430 Accrued compensation and other benefits 29,207

25,904 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,378

30,346 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 114,710

108,413 Long-term debt, less current portion 32,860

18,357 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 30,500

24,783 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common shares $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,907,787

and 4,913,621 issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2025 and December 31,

2024 13,860

13,752 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 222,506 and 222,887 shares at December 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (9,586)

(9,575) Deferred compensation liability 9,586

9,575 Paid-in capital 67,217

65,093 Retained earnings 584,360

553,179 Treasury shares, at cost, 2,021,940 and 1,961,772 shares at December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively (136,554)

(126,800) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,365)

(82,909) TOTAL PLPC SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 475,518

422,315 Noncontrolling interest 33

9 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 475,551

422,324 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 653,621

$ 573,877

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Net sales $ 173,109

$ 167,117

$ 669,338

$ 593,714 Cost of products sold 121,489

111,488

460,799

403,903 GROSS PROFIT 51,620

55,629

208,539

189,811 Costs and expenses













Selling 13,486

12,576

52,011

48,722 General and administrative 19,736

19,205

75,176

67,477 Research and engineering 6,331

5,589

23,687

21,923 Other operating expense, net 318

746

2,530

932

39,871

38,116

153,404

139,054 OPERATING INCOME 11,749

17,513

55,135

50,757 Other income (expense)













Interest income 740

717

2,317

2,573 Interest expense (297)

(381)

(1,303)

(2,221) Pension termination expense —

—

(11,657)

— Other income (expense), net 95

(528)

1,128

(339)

538

(192)

(9,515)

13 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,287

17,321

45,620

50,770 Income tax expense 3,852

6,876

10,313

13,659 NET INCOME $ 8,435

$ 10,445

$ 35,307

$ 37,111 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests —

7

(24)

(17) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC

SHAREHOLDERS $ 8,435

$ 10,452

$ 35,283

$ 37,094 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON

STOCK OUTSTANDING:













Basic 4,899

4,897

4,918

4,908 Diluted 4,913

4,917

4,942

4,947 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 1.72

$ 2.14

$ 7.17

$ 7.56 Diluted $ 1.72

$ 2.13

$ 7.14

$ 7.50















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.81

$ 0.80

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our business performance and trends, and they allow investors to more easily compare the Company's financial performance period to period.

The Company's adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, was calculated as follows:





Year Ended

December 31, 2025 (Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$ 35,283 Add back:



Pension termination expense, after tax

7,721 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$ 43,004 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:



Basic

4,918 Diluted

4,942 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:



Basic

$ 8.74 Diluted

$ 8.70















Year Ended

December 31, 2025



(Unaudited) ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:



NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$ 7.14 Add back:



Per share impact of pension termination expense, after tax

1.56 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 8.70

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company