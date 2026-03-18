PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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Preformed Line Products Company

Mar 18, 2026, 16:15 ET

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on March 13, 2026, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.21 per share on the Company's common shares, payable April 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

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