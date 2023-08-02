PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2023.

Q2 2023 Highlights:

  • Net sales growth of 11% compared to Q2 2022, matching quarterly record net sales levels achieved in Q1 2023
  • Gross profit margin of 36.5%, consistent with Q1 2023
  • Diluted EPS of $4.08, an increase of 47% from Q2 2022

Net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $181.8 million compared to $163.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, an 11% increase. Foreign currency translation reduced second quarter 2023 net sales by $2.5 million.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $20.5 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, compared to $13.7 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. The second quarter of 2023 net income continued to benefit from increased gross profit from incremental sales and selling price increases offsetting the impact of inflation on commodities and freight. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 36.5% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 420 basis points versus the same quarter in 2022.  Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.4 million.

Net sales increased 21% to $363.6 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $301.7 million for the first six months of 2022.  Currency translation rates reduced net sales by $7.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $41.9 million, or $8.35 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $5.25 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022.  YTD June 30, 2023 net income benefited from the 21% YTD increase in net sales with related fixed cost leverage as well as the realization of price increases offsetting the impact of inflation on commodities and freight.  Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.6 million.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to generate strong net sales performance, matching the quarterly net sales record set earlier this year. We also generated strong net income and earnings per share, falling just short of our previous record earnings in Q1 2023. The strong quarterly results were made possible by the PLP-USA, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions posting improved net sales and pre-tax earnings versus Q2 2022 while the Americas fell just short of besting their Q2 2022 results. During the first two quarters of 2023, net sales have outpaced orders resulting in a 29% decrease to backlog from the beginning of the year and an improvement in production lead times, which is a positive for PLP and its customers. We will continue to focus on the delivery of high-quality products and timely service that our customers have come to expect from our dedicated workforce."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

43,160

$

37,239

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $6,709 ($5,600 in 2022)

144,593


125,261

Inventories, net

148,481


147,458

Prepaid expenses

8,749


13,283

Other current assets

8,440


4,929

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

353,423


328,170

Property, plant and equipment, net

200,325


175,011

Goodwill

29,530


28,004

Other intangible assets, net

13,682


14,082

Deferred income taxes

6,415


5,320

Other assets

18,567


17,892

TOTAL ASSETS

$

621,942

$

568,479

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Trade accounts payable

$

50,033

$

46,839

Notes payable to banks

13,701


18,098

Current portion of long-term debt

6,889


3,018

Accrued compensation and other benefits

25,210


24,356

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,937


23,024

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

126,770


115,335

Long-term debt, less current portion

68,944


68,420

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

27,779


26,100

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common shares – $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares

authorized, 4,917,501 and 4,917,020 issued and outstanding, at June

30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

13,509


13,351

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 241,343 and 245,386 shares at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(10,039)


(10,261)

Deferred compensation liability

10,039


10,261

Paid-in capital

56,943


53,646

Retained earnings

500,726


460,930

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,840,552 and 1,758,901 shares at June 30,

2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(109,143)


(99,303)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(63,586)


(69,987)

TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

398,449


358,637

Noncontrolling interest

-


(13)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

398,449


358,624

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

621,942

$

568,479

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)







Net sales

$

181,813

$

163,471

$

363,637

$

301,694

Cost of products sold

115,486


110,765


231,026


207,037

GROSS PROFIT

66,327


52,706


132,611


94,657

Costs and expenses










Selling

13,013


11,668


25,401


22,328

General and administrative

18,220


16,948


36,830


33,256

Research and engineering

5,760


5,363


10,953


10,137

Other operating expense, net

1,186


778


2,298


1,536


38,179


34,757


75,482


67,257

OPERATING INCOME

28,148


17,949


57,129


27,400

Other (expense) income










Interest income

419


104


723


216

Interest expense

(1,134)


(784)


(2,199)


(1,310)

Other income, net

108


495


147


5,599


(607)


(185)


(1,329)


4,505

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

27,541


17,764


55,800


31,905

Income tax expense

7,077


4,043


13,917


5,883

NET INCOME

$

20,464

$

13,721

$

41,883

$

26,022

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

8


(9)


(13)


(25)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

SHAREHOLDERS

$

20,472

$

13,712

$

41,870

$

25,997

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON

STOCK OUTSTANDING:










Basic

4,944


4,940


4,940


4,934

Diluted

5,024


4,955


5,013


4,954

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE

PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:










Basic

$

4.14

$

2.78

$

8.48

$

5.27

Diluted

$

4.08

$

2.77

$

8.35

$

5.25












Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

