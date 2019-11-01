Preformed Line Products Announces Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2019 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $8.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2019 increased 10% to $119.2 million compared to $108.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $17.7 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $4.19 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Net sales increased 5% to $331.2 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared to $315.5 million in the first nine months of 2018.

The Company's results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 benefitted from an adjustment to its 2017 estimated tax expense that it previously recorded associated with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. The Company also recorded a one-time tax savings in September 2018, due to a pension contribution made during the third quarter. Both events contributed to a lower effective tax rate and tax expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 as compared to the same periods in 2019. As a result, the 43% increase in third quarter 2019 income before income taxes over the same period last year did not lead to higher net income.

Currency translation rates negatively impacted net sales by $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $12.7 million for the first nine months of 2019. Currency had no effect on net income for the quarter and a negative impact of $.2 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Once again, we achieved an all-time high in domestic sales for a quarter while we continued to grow at a double-digit pace across our international operations. Our focus on the efficient use of our global manufacturing capacity delivered consistent product margins and resulted in increased overall gross profit margin as compared to the same period last year."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS



























(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30









2019

2018

2019

2018

















































Net sales

$ 119,217

$ 108,413

$ 331,212

$ 315,467

Cost of products sold

79,874

74,922

226,798

215,255





GROSS PROFIT

39,343

33,491

104,414

100,212

























Costs and expenses



















Selling

9,410

8,965

26,868

27,297



General and administrative

13,275

11,655

38,486

33,859



Research and engineering

4,240

3,706

12,809

11,013



Other operating expense - net

775

1,150

1,447

2,950









27,700

25,476

79,610

75,119





























OPERATING INCOME

11,643

8,015

24,804

25,093

























Other income (expense)



















Interest income

211

111

613

340



Interest expense

(735)

(364)

(1,688)

(992)



Other income - net

138

94

306

267









(386)

(159)

(769)

(385)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

11,257

7,856

24,035

24,708

























Income tax expense (benefit)

3,213

(1,198)

6,302

3,390





























NET INCOME

$ 8,044

$ 9,054

$ 17,733

$ 21,318

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

93

-

54

-





























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 7,951

$ 9,054

$ 17,679

$ 21,318

























BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE





















Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products

Company Shareholders

$ 1.58

$ 1.80

$ 3.51

$ 4.23

























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE





















Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products

Company Shareholders

$ 1.55

$ 1.76

$ 3.48

$ 4.19

























Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,024

5,025

5,039

5,038

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,119

5,138

5,077

5,088

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































September 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2019

2018





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents







$ 41,158

$ 43,609 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,845 ($3,178 in 2018)





85,842

73,139 Inventories - net









92,227

85,259 Prepaids











6,821

9,374 Other current assets









6,866

2,882



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







232,914

214,263





















Property, plant and equipment - net







117,697

102,955 Other intangibles - net









15,216

8,458 Goodwill











25,278

15,621 Deferred income taxes









8,220

6,900 Other assets









25,679

10,600

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 425,004

$ 358,797





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Trade accounts payable









$ 28,607

$ 26,414 Notes payable to banks









7,398

9,042 Current portion of long-term debt







2,719

1,448 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees





14,957

11,153 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







29,801

21,430



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







83,482

69,487





















Long-term debt, less current portion







52,888

24,960 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





28,917

14,980





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,016,293 and









5,020,410 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 12,825

12,662

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 267,641 and 269,630 shares at











September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





(10,981)

(11,008)

Deferred Compensation Liability







10,981

11,008

Paid-in capital









37,642

34,401

Retained earnings









348,710

334,170

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,396,152 and 1,310,387 shares at













September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





(76,781)

(72,280)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(62,733)

(59,583)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 259,663

249,370

Noncontrolling interest







54

-



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





259,717

249,370



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 425,004

$ 358,797























SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company