Preformed Line Products Announces Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2019 Results

Preformed Line Products Company

Nov 01, 2019, 09:00 ET

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:  PLPC) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $8.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2019 increased 10% to $119.2 million compared to $108.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $17.7 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $4.19 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Net sales increased 5% to $331.2 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared to $315.5 million in the first nine months of 2018.

The Company's results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 benefitted from an adjustment to its 2017 estimated tax expense that it previously recorded associated with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.  The Company also recorded a one-time tax savings in September 2018, due to a pension contribution made during the third quarter.  Both events contributed to a lower effective tax rate and tax expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 as compared to the same periods in 2019.  As a result, the 43% increase in third quarter 2019 income before income taxes over the same period last year did not lead to higher net income.

Currency translation rates negatively impacted net sales by $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $12.7 million for the first nine months of 2019.  Currency had no effect on net income for the quarter and a negative impact of $.2 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Once again, we achieved an all-time high in domestic sales for a quarter while we continued to grow at a double-digit pace across our international operations.  Our focus on the efficient use of our global manufacturing capacity delivered consistent product margins and resulted in increased overall gross profit margin as compared to the same period last year."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina.  The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements.  Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC.  The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.  The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS














(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2019

2018

2019

2018

























Net sales

$             119,217

$      108,413

$             331,212

$      315,467

Cost of products sold

79,874

74,922

226,798

215,255



GROSS PROFIT

39,343

33,491

104,414

100,212













Costs and expenses









Selling

9,410

8,965

26,868

27,297


General and administrative

13,275

11,655

38,486

33,859


Research and engineering

4,240

3,706

12,809

11,013


Other operating expense - net

775

1,150

1,447

2,950





27,700

25,476

79,610

75,119















OPERATING INCOME 

11,643

8,015

24,804

25,093













Other income (expense)









Interest income

211

111

613

340


Interest expense

(735)

(364)

(1,688)

(992)


Other income - net

138

94

306

267





(386)

(159)

(769)

(385)















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 

11,257

7,856

24,035

24,708













Income tax expense (benefit)

3,213

(1,198)

6,302

3,390















NET INCOME

$                 8,044

$          9,054

$               17,733

$        21,318

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

93

-

54

-















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
SHAREHOLDERS

$                 7,951

$          9,054

$               17,679

$        21,318













BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE










Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products
Company Shareholders

$                   1.58

$            1.80

$                   3.51

$            4.23













DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE










Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products
Company Shareholders

$                   1.55

$            1.76

$                   3.48

$            4.19













Cash dividends declared per share

$                   0.20

$            0.20

$                   0.60

$            0.60













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,024

5,025

5,039

5,038













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,119

5,138

5,077

5,088

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




















September 30,

December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)


2019

2018











ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents



$              41,158

$              43,609

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,845 ($3,178 in 2018)


85,842

73,139

Inventories - net




92,227

85,259

Prepaids





6,821

9,374

Other current assets




6,866

2,882


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



232,914

214,263











Property, plant and equipment - net



117,697

102,955

Other intangibles - net




15,216

8,458

Goodwill





25,278

15,621

Deferred income taxes 




8,220

6,900

Other assets




25,679

10,600













TOTAL ASSETS



$            425,004

$            358,797











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Trade accounts payable




$              28,607

$              26,414

Notes payable to banks




7,398

9,042

Current portion of long-term debt



2,719

1,448

Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees


14,957

11,153

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



29,801

21,430


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



83,482

69,487











Long-term debt, less current portion



52,888

24,960

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes


28,917

14,980











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Shareholders' equity:








Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,016,293 and




    5,020,410 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

12,825

12,662

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 267,641 and 269,630 shares at





     September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(10,981)

(11,008)

Deferred Compensation Liability



10,981

11,008

Paid-in capital




37,642

34,401

Retained earnings




348,710

334,170

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,396,152 and 1,310,387 shares at 






     September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(76,781)

(72,280)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(62,733)

(59,583)


TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

259,663

249,370

Noncontrolling interest



54

-


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


259,717

249,370


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$            425,004

$            358,797











SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

