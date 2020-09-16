Preformed Line Products Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products Company (Nasdaq: PLPC) on September 14, 2020 declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable October 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2020.

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Mayfield Village, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers, located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

