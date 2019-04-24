Pregnancy Care Products Market Size Worth $33.22 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pregnancy care products market size is expected to reach USD 33.22 million by 2025 at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness regarding use of personal care products during pregnancy and high adoption of organic products are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Stretchmark minimizers emerged as the largest segment owing to their high demand during pregnancy and rising awareness regarding the product

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2017. Higher number of births and rising awareness among expecting mothers have facilitated the dominance of this region

Latin America is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of organic variants of pregnancy care products and increased product availability owing to telemarketing and other social media platforms

Some of the key players are Mama Mio US Inc.; Noodle & Boo Novena Maternity; Expanscience Laboratories, Inc.; E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.; and Clarins Group.

Read 75 page research report with TOC on "Pregnancy Care Products Market Analysis Report By Product (Toning/Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel, Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pregnancy-care-products-market

A shift in trend toward adoption of organic maternity personal care products owing to safety concerns over chemical-based products is changing the scenario of the overall market. Furthermore, new as well as existing players are introducing organic or herbal variants to increase their market presence and product positioning. In addition, rising awareness and increasing influence of advertising and social media campaigns are boosting the adoption of pregnancy care products.

Doctors do not recommend the use of certain chemicals such as salicylic acid, retinol, toluene, and beta hydroxy acids during pregnancy as they pose a threat to both mother and baby. This has impeded the growth of chemical-based pregnancy care products.

Stretchmark minimizers is the largest segment of the global pregnancy care products market owing to rising concern of stretchmarks during gestation period. Breast creams and toning/firming lotions are expected to experience lucrative demand over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and rising focus regrading post pregnancy body. Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant regional market owing to highest number of pregnancies and rising cognizance regarding adoption of pregnancy care products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pregnancy care products market based on product type and region:

Pregnancy Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Stretch Mark Minimizer



Breast Cream



Toning/Firming Lotion



Itching Prevention Cream



Nipple Protection Cream



Body Restructuring Ge



Stressed Leg Product

Pregnancy Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



U.K





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

