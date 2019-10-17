PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis 2019: Individual Strategic Profiles of 13 Leading Providers
The "PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019 examines the ways publishers are faring against the various market environmental factors.
This report briefly examines the overall landscape of the PreK-12 market, as well as:
- Which companies are buying, which companies are selling, and which companies are merging
- What market problem or issue are entrepreneurs trying to solve and which startups are getting the money to do so
- How well are public companies performing in the fractured market
- Individual strategic profiles of 13 leading providers of core basal and supplemental instructional materials
Profile data includes key executive, company overview, K-12 publishing strategy, and financial summary. The financial summary includes 2018 and 2018 actual annual revenue, or revenue for the nine-months that most closely corresponds to the 2018 and 2017 calendar years, as well as projected revenue for 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology
2 Introduction
3 Investors Stir M&A Activity in 2018
- Francisco Partners Moves into Forefront
- Boxlight Acquires to Accelerate
- Table PreK-12 Merger & Acquisition Index, 2018
- China Invests
- Testing Shake-up
- ACT Expands Services
- 2019 Preview Headline
- Startups
- Polyup Focuses on Building Math Skills
- CatchOn Caught on with a Buyer
- Microsoft Acquires Flipgrid
- littleBits Acquires DIY
- Expanding Science Options in Schools
- AT&T Aspire Accelerator's 2018 Cohort
- Milken-Penn 2018 Venture Path Finalists
- Moving Through the Market
4 Operating Performance
- Big Swings at Goodheart-Willcox
- Table PreK-12 Performance Index, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000; ranked by Operating Margin)
- Business Change at Cengage
- Cambium, Pearson Post Double-Digit Operating Margins
- Greatest Increase in Operating Revenue: K12 Inc.
- School Specialty Misses Goals, Loses CEO
5 Company Profiles
- Cambium Learning Group
- Key Executives
- Company Overview
- K-12 Publishing Strategy
- Financial Summary
- Cengage (National Geographic Learning)
- Discovery Education
- Goodheart-Willcox
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- K12 Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
- Renaissance
- Rosetta Stone, Inc.
- Scholastic Corp.
- School Specialty
- Scientific Learning Corp.
