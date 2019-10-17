PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis 2019: Individual Strategic Profiles of 13 Leading Providers

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019 examines the ways publishers are faring against the various market environmental factors.

This report briefly examines the overall landscape of the PreK-12 market, as well as:

  • Which companies are buying, which companies are selling, and which companies are merging
  • What market problem or issue are entrepreneurs trying to solve and which startups are getting the money to do so
  • How well are public companies performing in the fractured market
  • Individual strategic profiles of 13 leading providers of core basal and supplemental instructional materials

Profile data includes key executive, company overview, K-12 publishing strategy, and financial summary. The financial summary includes 2018 and 2018 actual annual revenue, or revenue for the nine-months that most closely corresponds to the 2018 and 2017 calendar years, as well as projected revenue for 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology

2 Introduction

3 Investors Stir M&A Activity in 2018

  • Francisco Partners Moves into Forefront
  • Boxlight Acquires to Accelerate
  • Table PreK-12 Merger & Acquisition Index, 2018
  • China Invests
  • Testing Shake-up
  • ACT Expands Services
  • 2019 Preview Headline
  • Startups
  • Polyup Focuses on Building Math Skills
  • CatchOn Caught on with a Buyer
  • Microsoft Acquires Flipgrid
  • littleBits Acquires DIY
  • Expanding Science Options in Schools
  • AT&T Aspire Accelerator's 2018 Cohort
  • Milken-Penn 2018 Venture Path Finalists
  • Moving Through the Market

4 Operating Performance

  • Big Swings at Goodheart-Willcox
  • Table PreK-12 Performance Index, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000; ranked by Operating Margin)
  • Business Change at Cengage
  • Cambium, Pearson Post Double-Digit Operating Margins
  • Greatest Increase in Operating Revenue: K12 Inc.
  • School Specialty Misses Goals, Loses CEO

5 Company Profiles

  • Cambium Learning Group
    • Key Executives
    • Company Overview
    • K-12 Publishing Strategy
    • Financial Summary
  • Cengage (National Geographic Learning)
  • Discovery Education
  • Goodheart-Willcox
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
  • K12 Inc.
  • McGraw-Hill Education
  • Pearson
  • Renaissance
  • Rosetta Stone, Inc.
  • Scholastic Corp.
  • School Specialty
  • Scientific Learning Corp.

