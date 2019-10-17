PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis 2019: Individual Strategic Profiles of 13 Leading Providers

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Instructional Materials Industry Competitive Analysis, 2019 examines the ways publishers are faring against the various market environmental factors.

This report briefly examines the overall landscape of the PreK-12 market, as well as:

Which companies are buying, which companies are selling, and which companies are merging

What market problem or issue are entrepreneurs trying to solve and which startups are getting the money to do so

How well are public companies performing in the fractured market

Individual strategic profiles of 13 leading providers of core basal and supplemental instructional materials

Profile data includes key executive, company overview, K-12 publishing strategy, and financial summary. The financial summary includes 2018 and 2018 actual annual revenue, or revenue for the nine-months that most closely corresponds to the 2018 and 2017 calendar years, as well as projected revenue for 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology

2 Introduction

3 Investors Stir M&A Activity in 2018

Francisco Partners Moves into Forefront

Boxlight Acquires to Accelerate

Table PreK-12 Merger & Acquisition Index, 2018

China Invests

Testing Shake-up

ACT Expands Services

2019 Preview Headline

Startups

Polyup Focuses on Building Math Skills

CatchOn Caught on with a Buyer

Microsoft Acquires Flipgrid

littleBits Acquires DIY

Expanding Science Options in Schools

AT&T Aspire Accelerator's 2018 Cohort

Milken-Penn 2018 Venture Path Finalists

Moving Through the Market

4 Operating Performance

Big Swings at Goodheart-Willcox

Table PreK-12 Performance Index, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000; ranked by Operating Margin)

Business Change at Cengage

Cambium, Pearson Post Double-Digit Operating Margins

Greatest Increase in Operating Revenue: K12 Inc.

School Specialty Misses Goals, Loses CEO

5 Company Profiles

Cambium Learning Group

Key Executives



Company Overview



K-12 Publishing Strategy



Financial Summary

Cengage (National Geographic Learning)

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Renaissance

Rosetta Stone , Inc.

, Inc. Scholastic Corp.

School Specialty

Scientific Learning Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu7xrt



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

