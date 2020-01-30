PreK-12 Testing Market in the United States, 2017-2023 - High-Stakes Statewide Testing and Classroom Assessments

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Testing Market Forecast 2019-2020 provides an overview of the K-12 academic testing market and its two key segments: high-stakes statewide testing and classroom assessments, including interim, benchmark, and formative assessment purchased by districts, schools, and classroom teachers.



The focus of the report is an analysis of the trends following the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act, the latest reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

ESSA puts a focus on:

Local decision-making

The creation of innovative new tests that better reflect the new state standards that followed the short-lived but impactful Common Core movement

More flexibility in how student and school progress is measured

A goal of balanced assessment systems that feature an interrelated web of summative, interim/benchmark, and formative tests.

The publisher defines the market segments and testing terminology and provides sizing and context for changes in state testing and classroom assessments.



Within the two testing categories, the publisher breaks down the sizing for online and paper/pencil testing. Segment sizing estimates begin with 2017-2018 and continue with projections through 2023.



Segments of this report are illuminated with case-studies from Arizona, Fairfax County (VA) Public Schools, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Vermont.



Topics covered include:

State and federal policy changes regarding testing

Progress in online testing

A state-by-state listing of primary contractors for accountability tests

State participation in classroom assessment

Integration of assessment and curriculum

Growth of computer-adaptive assessment

Use of performance assessment

List of Chapters



1. Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Industry Size & Structure

Types of Tests

Table - Testing Terminology

Table - PreK Testing Segments and Market Share 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)

Testing Market Size and Segments

Federal and State Leaders Promote Innovative Assessments

IADA projects to date include:

Federal Education Funding on the Decline

Table - Proposed Federal Funding for Programs Devoted to Assessments, Fiscal 2020

Online Delivery of Assessments Progresses

Table - Market for Online Assessments, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)

A Changing Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions on the Rise

4. State-Level Tests

Introduction

State-Level Assessment Market Size and Growth

Table - Sales, Growth, and Market Share of State-Level Assessments, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)

Changing Standards, Changing Tests

Table - Membership in the Two Major Common Core Consortium Testing Programs, 2014-2015 vs. 2019-2020

Politics Lead to Continued Change

Table - States' Primary Testing Vendors and Contract Status, Summer 2019

Pushback Against Too Much Testing

Varying Paths to Shorter Tests

College Tests Do Double Duty

Pushback Against Tests for Teacher Evaluation

Offering a Menu of Assessment Choices

Case Study: Arizona's Menu of Summative Testing Options

Menu of Summative Testing Options Online Delivery Moves Forward

Table - Statewide Online Testing Marketing Size, Growth, and Share, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)

Case Study: Georgia Delivers Tests Fully Online in 2019

Case Study: Kentucky Slowly Rolls Out Online Testing

Balanced Assessment Systems Gain Traction

Case Study: Nebraska's Student-Led & Balanced Assessment System

5. Classroom-Level Assessments

Introduction

Market Size and Growth

Table - Sales, Growth, and Market Share of Classroom Assessments, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)

State Participation in Classroom Assessment

Developing Strategies for Assessing Competency-Based Learning

Case Study: Fairfax County Leads Student-Led Assessment Consortium

Integration of Assessment and Curriculum

Digital Classroom Assessments Show Substantial Growth

Table - Online Classroom Assessment Market Size, Growth, and Share, 2017-2018 vs. 2018-2019 ($ in millions)

A Still Fragmented But Consolidating Market

6. Assessment of Market Trends

Introduction

Beyond ELA and Math: Science and (Sometimes) Social Studies

Technology: More Computer-Adaptive Testing Ahead

Assessing Early Learners

Case Study: Georgia Uses Gamification to Assess Early Learners

Piloting and Use of Performance Assessments Continue

The Whole Child: Measuring Soft Skills

Case Study: Vermont Assesses Physical Fitness, School Climate

7. Conclusions and Outlook

Introduction

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Table - PreK-12 Assessment Market Forecast, 2018-2019 to 2022-2023P ($ in millions)

Table - Projected Annual Percentage Change in PreK-12 Assessment Market, 2019-2020 to 2022-2023P

Table - Projected Market Share, State-Level Summative vs. Classroom Assessments, 2018-2019 to 2022-2023P

Entering a Period of Relative Stability

Reductions in Testing Continue

Continued Consolidation and Blurred Lines

Performance Assessments: Embraced, But a Threat to Vendors

Local Decisions, State Supports

Table - Projected Market for Online Assessments, 2018-2019 to 2022-2023P ($ in millions)

Online Segment Continues to Gain Importance

Table - Projected Annual Percentage Change in PreK-12 Online Assessment Market, 2019-2020 to 2022-2023P

Ramifications for Assessment Vendors

8. Who's Who?

Introduction

ACT

American Institutes for Research

Amplify Education

Cognia

College Board

Curriculum Associates

Data Recognition Corporation

Edmentum

ETS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Illuminate Education

iStation

Khan Academy

Mastery Education

MasteryConnect

Northwest Education Association

Pearson Assessments/NCS Pearson

Questar Assessment

Renaissance

School Specialty

WestEd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lw8a0

