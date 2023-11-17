Preliminary Project Planning Webinar: Getting the Project off the Ground - A Guide to the Priority Matrix

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Getting the Project off the Ground - Preliminary Project Planning" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This webinar will walk you through the stakeholder analysis and the strategies that must be employed to manage your stakeholders effectively.

Before the project actually begins, there are a series of actions that must be undertaken to set the stage and build the foundation for the more rigorous project management process to come. These steps are essential to project success and include things such as building he Project Charter, establishing the Project Matrix, and writing the Project Scope Statement.



The Project Charter is your license to do business. It initiates the project for the project manager and provides the level of authority required to gather both consumable and non-consumable project resources. It is the document that gives approval for the project to proceed, based on the information it contains. The Charter and Project Scope Statement together are communication tools that provide the reader with a good grasp of what the project is about and answers the questions: What, why, how, who, when and how much.



The Priority Matrix is a simple but powerful tool that requires the project sponsors and stakeholders to agree upon the relative priorities of each of the three project constraints and to indicate any specific measurements that are associated with them. This tool is crucial to making decisions throughout the life of the project. Project Managers use this tool at the very beginning of the project to determine these priorities to guide corrective actions taken throughout the life of the project.



This webinar will explain the role of each document in the project management process and their importance to the project manager in the execution of his/her responsibilities.



Being a great project manager is in-part also about knowing people. The people that you really need to know are your stakeholders. Stakeholders are individuals and organizations that are actively involved in your project, or whose interest may be positively or negatively affected as a result of project execution or project completion. Stakeholders are without question, the most important people in the project organization.

They define your success, they provide the resources you need to get the work done, they open doors and remove barriers. The short of it, is that if you do not identify and manage the expectations of your stakeholders when you take on a project as its manager...YOU WILL FAIL! It is as simple as that!



Key Topics Covered:

What are the 10 questions and how do they help in the formulation of your project definition.

What is the Project Charter and why is it important?

What information does the Project Charter contain?

How is the Project Charter constructed?

How is stakeholder alignment to the Charter achieved?

What is the Project Scope Statement and why is it important?

What information does the Project Scope Statement contain?

How is the Project Charter and the Project Scope Statement used throughout the life of the project?

What is the purpose of the Priority Matrix?

What information does the Priority Matrix contain?

How is the Priority Matrix used throughout the life of the project.

Synthesize in a balanced manner the individual, organizational, and systemic issues in conflicting situations and negotiations.

Utilize the stakeholder analysis tool to make stakeholder determinations/categorizations.

Develop strategies to identify, address, and manage the diverse expectations of the project team and other stakeholder groups.

Evaluate attributes that shape decisions on tailoring stakeholder management approaches.

Demonstrate, select, and adapt communication styles critical to project environments and progress.

Speaker



Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.



