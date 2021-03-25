PreludeDx Enters into Preferred Provider Agreement with MultiPlan, Inc.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early stage breast cancer, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with MultiPlan, Inc., the nation's leading provider of healthcare cost management solutions to participate in MultiPlan's primary (PHCS) and complementary (MultiPlan) networks. Under terms of the agreement, more than 60 million members and nearly 1 million providers will have access to DCISionRT at discounted rates. DCISionRT® a DCIS radio-genomic test, is the only test to predict personalized recurrence risk and radiation therapy benefit for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

"We are excited to initiate this agreement that will significantly expand the availability of DCISionRT," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "For the first time, MultiPlan's clients, their members and network providers will have access to DCISionRT, a molecular genomic test based on an individual patient's biology that determines if surgery alone, or surgery coupled with radiation therapy is appropriate for DCIS, at contracted rates."

DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver the most advanced DCIS test available, enabling truly personalized treatment. In a recent multi-site study of 474 patients, DCISionRT substantially reclassified DCIS patient risk compared to traditional clinical and pathological risk assessment. For example, 53% of patients with low or intermediate grade DCIS (grade1or 2) were upstaged to elevated risk by DCISionRT and 30% of patients with high grade DCIS (grade 3) were downstaged to low risk by DCISionRT, potentially obviating the need for follow-on radiation.1

"As we expand our network, we remain focused on providing healthcare payors with access to the latest innovations to improve patient outcomes while managing costs," said Bruce Singleton, MultiPlan's Senior Vice President, Network Development Strategy. "We are delighted to team with PreludeDx and provide their first of its kind test for DCIS patients."

About MultiPlan



MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payers manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty markets, and saves these companies more than $19 billion annually. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

