PreludeDx Presents New Research in Luminal Stage 1 Breast Cancer Patients at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

The study data shared by Dr. Troy Bremer, Chief Scientific Officer of PreludeDx, builds on work presented in December 2018 at SABCS. Results of the study demonstrated that the new test was able to stratify patients where those in the low risk group had a 4% local 10-yr risk of either invasive breast cancer or DCIS with surgery alone and 3% risk of local recurrence with surgery and radiation therapy. Patients in the elevated risk group had a 15% local recurrence risk when treated with surgery alone but, after radiation therapy, had their local recurrence risk reduced to 3% at 10 years.

According to Rakesh Patel, MD, a leading breast cancer radiation oncologist and Medical Director of Breast Cancer Services at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Gatos, CA, "These findings are important as the patient population (stage 1 luminal breast cancer patients over 50 years old) represents a large share of the patients that we see in clinic and we currently have very little data guiding us on which patients would truly benefit from conventional adjuvant radiation therapy or as importantly, if radiation can be more limited or deferred altogether. Specifically, randomized data have yet to identify patients that do not at least statistically benefit from treatment after a lumpectomy; however, we know that the degree of benefit may not be clinically significant in some patients. Likewise, there are traditionally 'low risk' patient populations that have an elevated risk of developing breast cancer and should be considered for additional treatment, such as radiation therapy, tamoxifen or even chemotherapy. The PreludeDx test can help us resolve these cases and in turn allow us to tailor treatments to the patients biologic risk profile addressing the concern of both over and under treatment."

"Our focus is on developing new technologies that improve the lives of patients with early breast cancer, and the data presented at ASCO is a great example of how we plan to continue to innovate in this space," said Daniel Forche, PreludeDx President and CEO. He continued by saying, "We believe it is critically important to offer new radiogenomic tools to radiation oncologists so that they can deliver precision medicine to their patients in an environment where they have an ever-increasing armament of therapies at their disposal. We look forward to results of future validations and ultimately getting this new radiogenomic technology into the hands of radiation oncologists."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only radiogenomic risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), which affects over 60,000 women in the US each year. The test was developed by PreludeDx and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT assesses a woman's individual tumor biology and other risk factors to provide a personalized Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy, effectively allowing patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™.

