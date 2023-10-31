Premature Ejaculation (PE) Treatment Market size to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2023-2028| A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premature Ejaculation (PE) Treatment Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, LloydsPharmacy, Morari Inc., NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc., Niksan Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Plethora Solutions Ltd., Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sunrise Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc. and VIVUS LLC. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market 2024-2028

Premature Ejaculation (PE) Treatment Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl - The company offers premature ejaculation treatments such as Priligy and Spedra.

Premature Ejaculation (PE) Treatment Market 2024 – 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by Route Of Administration (Oral and Topical), Drug Class (SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, Amide anesthetics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The oral segment is expected to witness substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This prominence can be attributed to the widespread preference for oral medication as the primary treatment for premature ejaculation due to its ease of use and wide accessibility. These medications are available in various forms, including tablets, capsules, and liquids.

Premature Ejaculation (PE) Treatment Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for 38% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. This dominance in the premature ejaculation treatment market can be attributed to a notable increase in premature ejaculation cases, stemming from psychological stress and lifestyle changes. Premature ejaculation is the most prevalent sexual disorder among men under 40, presenting a significant market opportunity, particularly in the US. The region is home to several leading companies, many of whom are either already providing premature ejaculation treatments or preparing to launch products upon US FDA approval.

Premature Ejaculation (PE) Treatment Market 2024 – 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing demand for topical therapies driving market growth in premature ejaculation treatment.

Premature ejaculation is a common and underdiagnosed issue in men.

Limited data on underlying mechanisms and treatment outcomes.

Topical therapies extend intravaginal ejaculatory latency time, though at potential expense.

Lidocaine-prilocaine spray (FORTACIN) shows promise with a significant latency time increase.

Topical aerosols with minimal side effects are highly sought after.

The advantages of topical therapies are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Trend - The advent of nanotechnology in premature ejaculation treatment drugs is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Route Of Administration Market Segmentation by Drug Class Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

