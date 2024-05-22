Premenstrual Syndrome Market, 39% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premenstrual syndrome market size is estimated to grow by USD 276.72 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period.

Global Premenstrual Syndrome Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Drug Class (Analgesics, Oral contraceptives & ovarian suppression agents, Antidepressants, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, and Online pharmacies), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Key Companies Covered AbbVie Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Octavius Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Recordati S.p.A, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is set to contribute 39% to the growth of the global premenstrual syndrome (PMS) market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as an ageing population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare spending.

The US, with its strong healthcare system and large patient population, leads this market. Increased awareness about PMS is prompting more individuals to seek treatment. The region offers a variety of treatment options, including prescription medications, over-the-counter pain relievers, hormonal therapies, herbal supplements, and lifestyle management, ensuring continued demand and market growth.

Segmentation Overview

Drug Class 1.1 Analgesics

1.2 Oral contraceptives & ovarian suppression agents

1.3 Antidepressants

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Retail pharmacies

2.2 Hospital pharmacies

2.3 Online pharmacies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The analgesics segment, encompassing NSAIDs like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, is poised for significant market share growth. Valued at USD 680.61 million in 2018, analgesics effectively relieve pain and inflammation, particularly aiding in alleviating menstrual cramps and related discomforts. With rising awareness about their efficacy for PMS symptoms like headaches and back pain, the analgesics market is set to drive substantial growth, paralleling the expansion of the global PMS market in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The premenstrual syndrome (PMS) market encompasses various treatments and solutions aimed at alleviating the physical and emotional symptoms associated with the menstrual cycle. Antidepressants and hormonal contraceptives are commonly used to manage mood swings, irritability, and other emotional symptoms. However, supply shocks in the pharmacy and healthcare industries can impact the accessibility of these medications for women. Mobile apps, telemedicine, and e-commerce platforms have emerged as alternative solutions to address the demand for PMS drugs.

These digital platforms offer convenience, privacy, and increased accessibility to vitamin supplements, diuretics, and other complementary treatments. Public knowledge and awareness about PMS have expanded the target market, leading to a growing demand for effective and safe treatments. However, it is essential to consider the potential adverse events associated with certain medications, such as hormonal contraceptives and antidepressants.

Vitamin supplements and other natural remedies may offer a safer alternative for managing PMS symptoms. Overall, the premenstrual syndrome market continues to evolve, focusing on improving accessibility, affordability, and safety for women.

Market Overview

The Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) market refers to the global industry dedicated to the development, production, and distribution of products and services aimed at alleviating the symptoms of PMS. These symptoms include bloating, mood swings, irritability, breast tenderness, and fatigue, among others. The market caters to various demographics, including women of reproductive age, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness of PMS and its impact on women's quality of life. Additionally, the development of new treatments and therapies, such as hormonal therapies, nutraceuticals, and lifestyle modifications, is fueling market growth. The market is also influenced by factors such as demographic trends, regulatory policies, and technological advancements. Overall, the PMS market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, providing opportunities for innovation and expansion.

