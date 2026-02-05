Premera Blue Cross Receives Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification™

Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premera Blue Cross, one of the largest not-for-profit health plans in the Pacific Northwest, today announced it earned Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification for 2025, 2026 and 2027. Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, recognized Premera following a rigorous review of the company's ethics and compliance program and corporate culture.

"At Premera, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical behavior because we know that every decision we make has a direct impact on our customers, members, and the communities we serve," said Sven Peterson, Compliance and Ethics Officer at Premera Blue Cross. "Doing the right thing is a shared responsibility, woven into every team at Premera, and this award is a testament to our deep and ongoing commitment to integrity and maintaining a culture of compliance and ethics."

The Compliance and Ethics Committee at Premera leads the company's focus on building legal, regulatory, and compliance considerations into all major business strategies. Instilling a culture of ethics includes:

Training leaders to understand ethical risks and model values-driven decision making

Empowering employees company-wide to elevate issues, risks and concerns as they arise

Creating a Compliance and Ethics Champion program, which brings together representatives from every division at Premera for monthly training so they can better support and coach their teammates

"Premera's Regulatory, Ethics, and Compliance program reflects a strong and thoughtful evolution as the organization has continued to mature," said Laura Danysh, Senior Ethics and Compliance Advisor at Ethisphere. "We were particularly impressed by the strength of the Regulatory, Ethics, and Compliance team and its leadership, as well as the continued investment in training and communications, the development of a highly effective Compliance and Ethics Champion program, and the strengthening of monitoring and control functions. Together, these elements demonstrate a disciplined, forward-looking approach and a clear commitment to embedding compliance and ethics into the fabric of the organization."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and key representatives.

Premera's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

Visit Premera's Ethics and Integrity page for more information about the company's conduct and practices.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.5 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. Learn more about Ethisphere at https://www.ethisphere.com.

