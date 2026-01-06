Premera Blue Cross Strengthens Cancer Care Support with Expanded Case Management Program

Personal Health Support will include Thyme Care alongside other clinical and community support systems to help members navigate a complex diagnosis

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premera Blue Cross, one of the largest not-for-profit health plans in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the expansion of its Personal Health Support program to include Premera Cancer Support. This new service, offered in partnership with Thyme Care, helps members navigate one of life's most challenging journeys – a cancer diagnosis. Together with other specialized programs and investments in cancer care organizations throughout the community, this represents part of Premera's ongoing commitment to improving access to high-quality care and supporting members when they need it most.

The Personal Health Support program leverages Premera's integrated case management model. Through this market-leading model, a team of clinicians connects with members with complex health situations to offer one-on-one support at no extra cost. Premera Cancer Support extends this program through Thyme Care's evidence-based, virtual cancer care navigation and support services. Members have access to an oncology-trained team of clinicians, nurses, social workers, and navigators for guidance at any time, which includes:

Clinical support ranging from answering questions about symptoms or treatment side effects to addressing mental health needs, offering palliative care and urgent care support, and finding a specialist for a second opinion.

Identifying non-clinical barriers to care and connecting members to local resources for assistance with food, transportation, in-home care, or financial needs.

Caregiver support with education, coping strategies, and help managing the day-to-day responsibilities of caring for a loved one.

"Studies show patient navigation programs like Premera Cancer Support positively impact both the quality of cancer treatment and patient satisfaction," said Dr. Romilla Batra, chief medical officer at Premera Blue Cross. "This new program means our members have a strong, personalized support system to walk alongside them during a complex, and frankly scary, diagnosis so they can focus on healing."

Building on this commitment, Premera has long invested in personalized cancer care. This includes on-the-ground support for members through Premera case managers working on-site at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. These patient liaisons can collaborate with the member's care team, expedite appointments and pre-approvals for treatment, connect them with financial or well-being resources, and answer questions about coverage.

Beyond direct member support, Premera collaborates with community organizations working to improve overall health outcomes related to cancer care in the communities that we serve, including:

Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research (HICOR): For more than a decade Premera has been a key data contributor for HICOR's Community Cancer Care report. Premera's leadership has also been important as advisors and collaborators on the mutual goal to improve quality and lower costs for cancer patients in Washington state.

For more than a decade Premera has been a key data contributor for HICOR's Community Cancer Care report. Premera's leadership has also been important as advisors and collaborators on the mutual goal to improve quality and lower costs for cancer patients in Washington state. American Cancer Society (ACS): Premera has worked alongside American Cancer Society for more than two decades on prevention, research, and care advancements. In 2026, Premera employees will join ACS' Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, which has grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement.

Premera has worked alongside American Cancer Society for more than two decades on prevention, research, and care advancements. In 2026, Premera employees will join ACS' Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, which has grown into the nation's largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Investments in The Goodtimes Project, which supports children with pediatric cancer and their families; Community Cancer Fund, which offers resources to cancer patients in the Inland Northwest; and Cancer Pathways, which offers services beyond the medical scope to anyone impacted by cancer.

Premera Cancer Support can help manage all types of cancer and offers nationwide coverage for members and their caregivers before, during, and after treatment. It will be available to all self-funded plans starting January 1, 2026. For more information about Personal Health Support, visit Premera.com.

