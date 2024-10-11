Premier Cannabis Dispensary Gotham Debuts A Third Location at The Refinery at Domino

Gotham's First Brooklyn Outpost Joins Locations in Manhattan and Upstate New York, Driving the Culture of Cannabis Forward

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham , the world's first cannabis concept store, announces the grand opening of their new Brooklyn location. The expansive 4,000 square foot storefront is located in the heart of Williamsburg on Kent Avenue and South 2nd Street in The Refinery at Domino. Brooklyn-based, family-owned real estate development firm Two Trees Management specifically selected Gotham to occupy the space, reflecting the shared commitment of both brands to thoughtfully merge lifestyle, community, and culture. Gotham will be the first retailer to operate at The Refinery and will officially open to the public on Friday, October 11, just one month after Gotham debuted their latest venture, Gotham Hudson located on the famous Warren Street in Hudson, New York.

Gotham Williamsburg

Building on a successful launch year in 2023, where Gotham pioneered innovative partnerships, impactful campaigns, and meaningful community engagement in New York's legal cannabis market, the company is now set to grow its reach even further with the debut of this new outpost, reaffirming that Gotham truly is where culture meets cannabis.

"Driving the democratization of cannabis consumption, through a specifically cultural lens, sits at the very center of Gotham's DNA," says Joanne Wilson, founder of Gotham. "We are honored at the opportunity to continue making a palpable influence on the industry in New York, and to cement our commitment to being an integral part of the city's cultural fabric."

"Gotham IS New York, and we are thrilled to have this world-class concept open at The Refinery," said Bonnie Campbell, Principal of Two Trees Management. "The Williamsburg community has championed our local retailers since the opening of Domino Park, and this latest addition brings culture and connectivity to this already thriving district. We love what they are about, fusing culture and entertainment with luxury cannabis lifestyle products, and we know they'll bring a high-end experience and premium products to locals and our tenants."

Adjacent to bustling Domino Park and newly opened Domino Square, Gotham Domino is perfectly situated for city residents on the move and those taking a moment of leisure at the vibrant waterfront. The inviting arched windows draw patrons in for an unforgettable retail experience, which is anchored around a breathtaking, custom tree installation designed by interdisciplinary artist Molly Lowe, long-time collaborator and friend of the brand who has constructed distinctive trees for the interiors of each Gotham storefront. A wide array of materials in dazzling shades of green cascade down from the branches on the ceiling, emulating a willow tree.

Beneath the tree's canopy sits Gotham's carefully curated cannabis selection featuring the finest in premium flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vape pens, and live resin. Expert sales associates are at the ready to assist and educate clientele to provide the best experience for each individual.

Open shelving on the perimeter of the store displays the brand's highly-curated selection of lifestyle, beauty, and fashion products -- including home decor, glassware, fragrances, skincare, accessories and more, all hand selected by Gotham's Vice President of Creative and Merchandising, Rachel Berks. Featured brands include Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Carne Bollente, Porter Yoshida, Jungles Jungles, Extra Vitamins and more, available alongside Gotham's own line of products which include candles, topicals, wearable merchandise and more.

To celebrate the Williamsburg launch, Gotham will be debuting 'Sugarhigh,' a limited-edition, white sugar cube edible inspired by the iconic Domino Sugar Factory. Created with New York-based brand Off Hours, 'Sugar High' is available only at Gotham locations.

Gotham's Williamsburg location opens for full service to the public on October 11th,, and will be open every day from 12:00PM - 11:00PM. The store will offer in-person shopping and in-store pick-up and expand the brand's delivery radius to a new borough. To stay updated on the latest news about the opening, follow Gotham on Instagram @gotham.ny and online at gotham.nyc .

About Gotham

Gotham, the world's first cannabis concept store, is a female-founded, mission driven, arts-and culture-forward legal cannabis dispensary in New York City.. The brand - where culture and cannabis meet - offers expertly curated cannabis alongside elevated apparel, home, and lifestyle goods for a discerning consumer. Gotham's flagship, located on Bowery and 3rd St. in the East Village, debuted in 2023, fusing art, design, fashion, and culture alongside the state's best cannabis. In 2024, Gotham began to expand its community across New York to offer bespoke experiences state-wide, opening their second location in upstate New York in the creative community of Hudson, NY at 260 Warren Street. With their third location in Williamsburg, at The Refinery at Domino, Gotham proves that they are a pioneer in the industry with one of the first retail operations in the state-of-the art and historic facility. Working to revolutionize the narrative around cannabis consumption, Gotham creates a sense of welcome to their local communities and has solidified their place within the cultural zeitgeist of New York with in-store activations, collaborations with creative leaders and tastemakers, and elevated events. Visit Gotham online at www.gotham.nyc | Instagram: @gotham.ny

About Two Trees Management

Two Trees Management Company is a family-owned, Brooklyn-based real estate development firm best known for its singular role in transforming DUMBO from a neglected industrial waterfront into a vibrant mixed-use community, as well as the on-going creation of the Domino campus on the Williamsburg waterfront. Two Trees owns and manages a real estate portfolio worth more than $4 billion, including more than 4,000 market and affordable-rate apartments and over 3 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City. Since its founding in 1968, Two Trees has operated under the fundamental belief that successful neighborhoods offer a wide variety of uses and attract diverse groups of people, and that developers must play a fundamental role in cultivating livable streetscapes - because people prosper when neighborhoods bloom. In addition to the residential and commercial buildings across DUMBO, Williamsburg, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights, Hell's Kitchen and Flatiron neighborhoods, other notable projects include Domino Park, The Plaza at 300 Ashland, The Refinery at Domino, River Ring, The Wythe Hotel and Jane's Carousel.

Media Contact: Ally Berkowitz | [email protected]

SOURCE Gotham