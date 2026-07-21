Premier Clinical Research Institute Continues Expanding Its Community Impact Across South Florida with Special Luncheon Honoring 100 Seniors

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Clinical Research Institute continued its commitment to giving back across South Florida by serving as the lead community partner for a recent Pre-Father's Day Celebration Luncheon benefiting the seniors of De Hostos Senior Center. Held at Factoría de Azúcar at Dolphin Mall, the event welcomed nearly 100 seniors for an afternoon of great food, music, fellowship and appreciation during the month dedicated to honoring fathers.

More than clinical research: PREMIER CLINICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE champions South Florida Seniors through community partnership. Jessica Diaz Esq, Vincent Delgado, Mayor José "Pepe" Diaz, Lillian Cowan, Lilia Aleman, and Factoria de Azucar team Jessica Diaz Esq, Lillian Cowan, Aide to Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz, , Lilia Aleman, Vanessa diaz Esq

Co-hosted by ONLY in Dade and ONLY in Dade Cares, the luncheon celebrated the lives and contributions of De Hostos seniors while raising awareness of the organization's ongoing need for community support through the #OIDForSeniors initiative.

Sweetwater Mayor José "Pepe" Díaz welcomed attendees with remarks recognizing the importance of honoring older adults whose lives and experiences have helped shape South Florida. Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed meaningful conversations, entertainment and countless smiles.

As lead community partner, Premier Clinical Research Institute was joined by Factoría de Azúcar (venue host) and Dream Team Law in helping make the celebration possible, reinforcing the organization's belief that improving lives extends well beyond clinical research.

"Our commitment to improving lives doesn't stop inside our research facilities," said Lillian Cowan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Clinical Research Institute. "Whether we're advancing innovative clinical trials or supporting organizations like De Hostos Senior Center, our mission is about caring for people and strengthening the communities we serve."

The luncheon reflects Premier's growing investment in advocacy-based initiatives throughout South Florida. In recent months, the organization has supported wellness fairs, educational programs, nonprofit partnerships, Women's Month initiatives and other community-driven efforts that expand access to health education while strengthening relationships across the region.

"Events like this remind our seniors that they remain valued members of our community," said Vincent Delgado, MSW, Chief Executive Officer of De Hostos Senior Center. "We are grateful to Premier Clinical Research Institute, ONLY in Dade Cares and all of our partners for creating such a meaningful afternoon."

The event also highlighted the vital work of De Hostos Senior Center, which provides programs and services that promote independence, wellness and dignity for older adults. Community support remains essential to helping the organization continue serving South Florida's seniors.

For more information on Premier Clinical Research Institute, or media inquiries please contact Liza Santana, [email protected], 3059682384.

SOURCE Premier Clinical Research Institute