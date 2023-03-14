Premier CPA Staffing Firm Teams Up with Tegan Digital for Site Redesign

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beech Valley Solutions, an exclusive network for the top accounting consultants, is teaming up with local agency Tegan Digital for a comprehensive website redesign.

Following an in-depth discovery process, the Tegan team will spearhead a collaborative effort with Beech Valley Solutions to boost the firm's web presence with creative design and content updates. These improvements will contribute to an elevated and dynamic user experience that will set Beech Valley Solutions apart from the competition as a streamlined hub for CPA professionals and the companies in the market for their valuable services.

"The enthusiasm and expertise the Tegan team brings to the table is just what we were looking for to take our company to the next level," says Brad Hughes, managing director and co-founder. "We're confident that, with their help, we can significantly improve our clients' online experience while continuing to provide the exceptional service they deserve."

Beech Valley Solutions' mission is to fill the talent gap by quickly matching experienced freelance accountants with clients through their proprietary tech-powered staffing resources and hand-selected network of professionals. The BVS team uses a rigorous vetting process and is uniquely equipped to staff companies with skilled and motivated specialists to assist with special projects or fill in during busier seasons.

"We're honored to be teaming up with the talented team at Beech Valley Solutions," said Tegan VP of Client Services, John Herrington. "We deeply admire their commitment to excellence and are confident that our work together will help boost the firm's digital presence and properly showcase the incredible services they are providing to companies nationwide."

About Beech Valley Solutions

Beech Valley Solutions is a talent marketplace for the top 2% of CPA and finance talent. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Beech Valley has proudly partnered with clients from top-performing companies, including BDO, Grant Thornton, and Riveron Consulting. For more information, visit beechvalley.com .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io .

